Bsnl Penta Ws708c 2g Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। bsnl Tablet

BSNL Penta WS708C 2G

BSNL Penta WS708C 2G is a Android v4.1 (Jelly Bean) tablet, available price is Rs 2,799 in India with 1.2 GHz, Cortext A9 Processor and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on BSNL Penta WS708C 2G from HT Tech. Buy BSNL Penta WS708C 2G now with free delivery.
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Key Specs
₹2,799
7 inches (17.78 cm)
1.2 GHz, Cortext A9
Android v4.1 (Jelly Bean)
512 MB
390 grams
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

BSNL Penta WS708C 2G Price in India

The starting price for the BSNL Penta WS708C 2G in India is Rs. 2,799.  This is the BSNL Penta WS708C 2G base model with 512 MB RAM and 4 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black/White.

BSNL Penta WS708C 2G

(512 MB RAM,4 GB Storage) - Black/White
BSNL Penta WS708C 2G Competitors

Lava E Tab Velo Plus
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • Black
₹2,690
Check Details
Bsnl Penta Ws708c 2g Lava E Tab Velo Plus
Datawind UbiSlate 7CX
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 2 GB Storage
  • Black
₹2,799
Check Details
Bsnl Penta Ws708c 2g Datawind Ubislate 7cx
Champion Wtab 7 4 3G
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • White
₹3,199
Check Details
Bsnl Penta Ws708c 2g Champion Wtab 7 4 3g
Datawind UbiSlate 7DC Star
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • Black
₹2,799
Check Details
Bsnl Penta Ws708c 2g Datawind Ubislate 7dc Star

Bsnl Penta Ws708c 2g Full Specifications

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    3000 mAh

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Image Resolution

    1600 x 1200 Pixels

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting

  • Colours

    Black/White

  • Width

    115 mm

  • Weight

    390 grams

  • Height

    193.5 mm

  • Thickness

    10.50 mm

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen

  • Screen Resolution

    480 x 800 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    133 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    62.62 %

  • Screen Size

    7 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Display Type

    LCD

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 2G: Available

  • Operating System

    Android v4.1 (Jelly Bean)

  • Model

    Penta WS708C 2G

  • Brand

    BSNL

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    GPRS: Available

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v2.1

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 2G

  • Processor

    1.2 GHz, Cortext A9

  • RAM

    512 MB

  • Applications

    Google Play Store

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    4 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Bsnl Penta Ws708c 2g