 Champion Wtab 709 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। champion Tablet
Home Tablets in India Champion Tablet Champion Wtab 709

Champion Wtab 709

Champion Wtab 709 is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) tablet, available price is Rs 3,599 in India with Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Champion Wtab 709 from HT Tech. Buy Champion Wtab 709 now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
ChampionWtab709_Capacity_3000mAh
Key Specs
₹3,599
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
1 GB
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Champion Wtab 709 Price in India

The starting price for the Champion Wtab 709 in India is Rs. 3,599.  This is the Champion Wtab 709 base model with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: White.

Champion Wtab 709

(1 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - White
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

More from Champion

Champion Wtab 7 4 3G
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • White
₹3,199
Check Details
Champion Wtab 709 Champion Wtab 7 4 3g
Champion Tablets

Champion Wtab 709 Competitors

Vizio 3D Wonder Tablet
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • Black
₹3,333
Check Details
Champion Wtab 709 Vizio 3d Wonder Tablet
Zync Z99 3G
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 8 GB Storage
  • Black
₹3,999
Check Details
Champion Wtab 709 Zync Z99 3g
Datawind UbiSlate 7DC Plus
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 8 GB Storage
  • Black
₹3,999
Check Details
Champion Wtab 709 Datawind Ubislate 7dc Plus
I Kall N7
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 8 GB Storage
  • Black
₹3,499
Check Details
Champion Wtab 709 I Kall N7

Champion Wtab 709 Full Specifications

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    3000 mAh

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Thickness

    10 mm

  • Height

    188 mm

  • Width

    108 mm

  • Colours

    White

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    600 x 1024 pixels

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    67.85 %

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    170 ppi

  • Operating System

    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Launch Date

    May 18, 2015 (Official)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Model

    Wtab 709

  • Brand

    Champion

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • SIM 1

    3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Chipset

    MediaTek MT8312

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Graphics

    Mali-400

  • Processor

    Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB

  • Internal Memory

    8 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Champion Wtab 709 News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Champion Wtab 709