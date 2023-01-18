 Coconics Enabler C1c11 Laptop C1c11 Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। coconics Laptop

    Coconics Enabler C1C11 Laptop

    Coconics Enabler C1C11 Laptop

    Coconics Enabler C1C11 Laptop is a Ubuntu laptop, available price is Rs 18,463 in India with Intel Celeron Dual Core - N4000 Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Coconics Enabler C1C11 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Coconics Enabler C1C11 Laptop now with free delivery.
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Coconics Enabler C1C11 Laptop C1C11 Price in India

    Coconics Enabler C1C11 Laptop C1C11 price in India starts at Rs.18,463. The lowest price of Coconics Enabler C1C11 Laptop C1C11 is Rs.18,463 on amazon.in which is available in Black colour.

    Coconics Enabler C1c11 Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 11.6" (29.46 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • 65 W
    • Li-Ion
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • No
    • 190 ppi
    • 11.6 Inches (29.46 cm)
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • Full HD (1920x1080) IPS Display
    General Information
    • 190 x 273 x 16  mm
    • Coconics
    • Ubuntu
    • 2.20 Kg
    • C1C11
    • Black
    Memory
    • 1
    • 1*4 Gigabyte
    • LPDDR4
    • LPDDR4
    • 4 GB
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 720
    • Built-in Dual Speakers
    • Yes
    • Built-in array microphone
    • High Definition Audio
    • 2 MP
    Networking
    • Yes
    • 802.11 b/g/n
    • 4.2
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • Intel UHD Graphics 600
    • 1.1 Ghz
    • 4 GB LPDDR4 RAM
    • Intel Celeron Dual Core - N4000
    Peripherals
    • Built in Touch pad
    • QWERTY generic keyboard
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 1
    • 1
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    Coconics Enabler C1c11 Laptop