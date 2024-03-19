Datawind Ubislate 7dc Star Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। datawind Tablet

Datawind UbiSlate 7DC Star Datawind UbiSlate 7DC Star is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) tablet, available price is Rs 2,799 in India with Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Datawind UbiSlate 7DC Star from HT Tech. Buy Datawind UbiSlate 7DC Star now with free delivery.