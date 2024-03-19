 Datawind Ubislate 7dcx Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। datawind Tablet
Datawind Ubislate 7DCX

Datawind Ubislate 7DCX is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) tablet, available price is Rs 3,599 in India with Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Datawind Ubislate 7DCX from HT Tech. Buy Datawind Ubislate 7DCX now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
DatawindUbislate7DCX_Ram_512MB
Key Specs
₹3,599
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
512 MB
Datawind Ubislate 7DCX Price in India

The starting price for the Datawind Ubislate 7DCX in India is Rs. 3,599.  This is the Datawind Ubislate 7DCX base model with 512 MB RAM and 4 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

Datawind Ubislate 7DCX

(512 MB RAM,4 GB Storage) - Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Datawind Ubislate 7dcx Full Specifications

  • Display

    7.0" (17.78 cm)

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP, Primary Camera

  • Flash

    No

  • Image Resolution

    640 x 480 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Colours

    Black

  • Pixel Density

    133 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    480 x 800 pixels

  • Screen Protection

    No

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Display Type

    LCD

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Launch Date

    October 5, 2015 (Official)

  • Brand

    Datawind

  • Model

    Ubislate 7DCX

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available, 2G: Available

  • Operating System

    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, microUSB 2.0

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • GPS

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • NFC

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 2G

  • HDMI

    No

  • Chipset

    MediaTek MT8312

  • Processor

    Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7

  • RAM

    512 MB

  • Graphics

    Mali-400 MP

  • Camera

    0.3 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB

  • Internal Memory

    4 GB
    Datawind Ubislate 7dcx