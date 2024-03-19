 Domo Slate S7 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। domo Tablet
Home Tablets in India Domo Tablet DOMO Slate S7

DOMO Slate S7

DOMO Slate S7 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) tablet, available price is Rs 4,188 in India with Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on DOMO Slate S7 from HT Tech. Buy DOMO Slate S7 now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
DOMOSlateS7_Capacity_3000mAh
Key Specs
₹4,188
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
1 GB
272 grams
Out of Stock

DOMO Slate S7 Price in India

The starting price for the DOMO Slate S7 in India is Rs. 4,188.  This is the DOMO Slate S7 base model with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold.

DOMO Slate S7

(1 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Gold
46% off

Domo Slate S7 Full Specifications

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    3000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Flash

    No

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Width

    108 mm

  • Weight

    272 grams

  • Colours

    Gold

  • Thickness

    10 mm

  • Height

    188 mm

  • Screen Resolution

    600 x 1024 pixels

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    170 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    68.14 %

  • Display Type

    LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Operating System

    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Brand

    DOMO

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Model

    Slate S7

  • Quick Charging

    No

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • SIM 2

    3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • NFC

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Graphics

    Mali-T720 MP2

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Chipset

    MediaTek MT8735

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    8 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes
    Domo Slate S7