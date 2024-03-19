Domo Slate Ss4 32gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। domo Tablet

DOMO Slate SS4 32GB DOMO Slate SS4 32GB is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) tablet, available price is Rs 4,739 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on DOMO Slate SS4 32GB from HT Tech. Buy DOMO Slate SS4 32GB now with free delivery.