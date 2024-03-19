 Domo Slate Ss4 32gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। domo Tablet
Home Tablets in India Domo Tablet DOMO Slate SS4 32GB

DOMO Slate SS4 32GB

DOMO Slate SS4 32GB is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) tablet, available price is Rs 4,739 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor and 1 GB RAM.
5
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
DOMOSlateSS432GB_Capacity_3000mAh
DOMOSlateSS432GB_Ram_1GB
Key Specs
₹4,739
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
1 GB
272 grams
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

DOMO Slate SS4 32GB Price in India

The starting price for the DOMO Slate SS4 32GB in India is Rs. 4,739.  This is the DOMO Slate SS4 32GB base model with 1 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

DOMO Slate SS4 32GB

(1 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Domo Slate Ss4 32gb Full Specifications

  • Standby time

    Up to 72 Hours(2G)

  • Capacity

    3000 mAh

  • TalkTime

    Up to 2 Hours(2G)

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Width

    188 mm

  • Weight

    272 grams

  • Height

    108 mm

  • Thickness

    10 mm

  • Colours

    Black

  • Screen Resolution

    600 x 1024 pixels

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    170 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    68.14 %

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Launch Date

    November 12, 2020 (Official)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Operating System

    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Brand

    DOMO

  • Model

    Slate SS4 32GB

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) 5GHz

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.3 GHz

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 12 GB
Latest Tablets

    Domo Slate Ss4 32gb