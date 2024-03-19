 Domo Slate X15 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। domo Tablet
Home Tablets in India Domo Tablet DOMO Slate X15

DOMO Slate X15

DOMO Slate X15 is a Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean) tablet, available price is Rs 2,990 in India with Dual core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on DOMO Slate X15 from HT Tech. Buy DOMO Slate X15 now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
DOMOSlateX15_Capacity_2500mAh
DOMOSlateX15_RAM_512MB
DOMOSlateX15_ScreenSize_7.0inches(17.78cm)
Key Specs
₹2,990
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Dual core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7
Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
512 MB
270 grams
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

DOMO Slate X15 Price in India

The starting price for the DOMO Slate X15 in India is Rs. 2,990.  This is the DOMO Slate X15 base model with 512 MB RAM and 4 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: White.

DOMO Slate X15

(512 MB RAM,4 GB Storage) - White
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

More from Domo

DOMO Slate SSM28 OS8
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Black
₹7,999
Check Details
Domo Slate X15 Domo Slate Ssm28 Os8
₹4,999
Check Details
Domo Slate X15 Domo Slate Ss5 Os10
57% OFF
DOMO Slate X17
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Black
₹4,739 ₹10,990
Buy Now
Domo Slate X15 Domo Slate X17
61% OFF
DOMO Slate SSM25 OS8
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
₹5,999 ₹15,490
Buy Now
Domo Slate X15 Domo Slate Ssm25 Os8
Domo Tablets

DOMO Slate X15 Competitors

BSNL Penta WS708C 2G
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • Black/White
₹2,799
Check Details
Domo Slate X15 Bsnl Penta Ws708c 2g
Lava E Tab Velo Plus
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • Black
₹2,690
Check Details
Domo Slate X15 Lava E Tab Velo Plus
Datawind UbiSlate 7DC Star
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • Black
₹2,799
Check Details
Domo Slate X15 Datawind Ubislate 7dc Star
Vizio Dongle Tab VZK01
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • Black
₹2,849
Check Details
Domo Slate X15 Vizio Dongle Tab Vzk01

Domo Slate X15 Full Specifications

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    2500 mAh

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Image Resolution

    2048 x 1536 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Thickness

    10 mm

  • Colours

    White

  • Weight

    270 grams

  • Height

    182 mm

  • Width

    121 mm

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Pixel Density

    133 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    480 x 800 pixels

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    63.33 %

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Display Type

    LCD

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Operating System

    Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India,

  • Model

    Slate X15

  • Launch Date

    October 18, 2014 (Official)

  • Brand

    DOMO

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Processor

    Dual core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7

  • RAM

    512 MB

  • Graphics

    Mali-400 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 64 GB

  • Internal Memory

    4 GB

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

DOMO Slate X15 News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Domo Slate X15