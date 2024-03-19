 Domo Slate X17 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। domo Tablet
DOMO Slate X17

DOMO Slate X17 is a Android v10 (Q) tablet, available price is Rs 4,739 in India with Quad core, 1.6 GHz Processor and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on DOMO Slate X17 from HT Tech. Buy DOMO Slate X17 now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
DOMOSlateX17_Capacity_3000mAh
DOMOSlateX17_RAM_2GB
Key Specs
₹4,739
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Quad core, 1.6 GHz
Android v10 (Q)
2 GB
₹4,739 57% OFF
Buy Now

DOMO Slate X17 Price in India

The starting price for the DOMO Slate X17 in India is Rs. 4,739.  At Amazon, the DOMO Slate X17 can be purchased for Rs. 4,739.  This is the DOMO Slate X17 base model with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

57% off

DOMO Slate Tab SS4 1GB RAM / 32GB Storage 4G Volte and LTE Calling Tablet PC with GPS, Bluetooth, QuadCore CPU, Dual SIM

DOMO Slate Tab SS4 1GB RAM / 32GB Storage 4G Volte and LTE Calling Tablet PC with GPS, Bluetooth, QuadCore CPU, Dual SIM
₹10,990 ₹4,739
Buy Now
Out of Stock
50% off

DOMO Slate X17 7-Inch Wi-Fi Only Tablet PC, 2GB RAM, 32GB inbuilt Storage, QuadCore Processor, and Double Charging Port

DOMO Slate X17 7-Inch Wi-Fi Only Tablet PC, 2GB RAM, 32GB inbuilt Storage, QuadCore Processor, and Double Charging Port (Black)
₹9,990 ₹4,999
Buy Now
54% off

DOMO Slate SL30 OS6 SE WiFi Tablet, 10.1 Inch, 1GB RAM + 16GB Storage, 512GB Expandable Storage, Dual Camera, Bluetooh, GPS

DOMO Slate SL30 OS6 SE WiFi Tablet, 10.1 Inch, 1GB RAM + 16GB Storage, 512GB Expandable Storage, Dual Camera, Bluetooh, GPS (Black)
₹11,990 ₹5,499
Buy Now

Domo Slate X17 Full Specifications

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    3000 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Colours

    Black

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Pixel Density

    170 ppi

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    600 x 1024 pixels

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Model

    Slate X17

  • Launch Date

    July 28, 2022 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v10 (Q)

  • Brand

    DOMO

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.6 GHz

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 64 GB

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB
    Domo Slate X17