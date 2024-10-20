Grand Theft Hamlet: Fan made film blends Shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
A fan-made film, Grand Theft Hamlet, shot entirely in GTA Online, is set for theatrical release in the US and UK this year.
Grand Theft Hamlet, a film created by fans and filmed entirely within GTA Online, is poised for a theatrical release in the United States and the United Kingdom. The movie follows two unemployed actors attempting to stage William Shakespeare's renowned play, Hamlet, in the virtual world of the game. The film has previously screened at various festivals, receiving notable attention and currently boasting a Rotten Tomatoes score of 95 percent.
Grand Theft Hamlet: Origins and Production of the Film
Pinny Grylls and Sam Crane serve as the film's writer and director, alongside associate writer and director Mark Oosterveen. According to Grand Theft Hamlet's official website, the concept emerged when the actors discovered an open theatre in Los Santos, specifically the Vinewood Bowl situated in Vinewood Hills. The filmmakers utilised the in-game phone camera for close-ups and sweeping landscape shots.
Grand Theft Hamlet: Film Teaser and Release Plans
A teaser clip for Grand Theft Hamlet invites GTA Online players to attend the performance at the Vinewood Bowl. However, the event takes an unexpected turn when two audience members engage in a physical altercation, leading to chaos on stage. Law enforcement arrives to intervene, but one of the officers attacks an actor amid the disorder, resulting in a fatality, which concludes the clip.
MUBI announced that Grand Theft Hamlet will debut in theatres across the US soon, although no specific release date has been disclosed. The announcement also suggests that the film may stream globally, but details regarding potential streaming platforms remain unconfirmed.
In addition, a report from Screen Daily states that the film will hit UK cinemas on December 6, 2024. This indicates that UK residents eager to see this innovative fan-made movie will not face an extended wait. As excitement builds for this unique interpretation of a classic play, audiences look forward to the blend of theatre and gaming showcased in Grand Theft Hamlet.
