Red Dead Redemption 3 speculation ignites as Rob Wiethoff drops hints about future directions

Rob Wiethoff, the actor known for portraying John Marston, has sparked speculation regarding Red Dead Redemption 3. His recent comments suggest that a new instalment could be on the horizon, even if they do not provide official confirmation.

A video circulating on Reddit captures Wiethoff discussing potential directions for the next chapter in the Red Dead series. Around the five-minute mark, he notes, “If they did another prequel...” This statement follows Rockstar Games' assertion that the second instalment marked the “end of an era.” He speculated that moving beyond that era would lead to a more modern setting, straying from the traditional Western theme that fans cherish, Gaming Bible reported.

Also read: Red Dead Redemption 3 could overhaul honor system with modern influences and GTA inspired gameplay changes

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Challenges of a New Timeline

Wiethoff raises an intriguing question: how would Rockstar maintain the franchise's Western roots if they pursued a different timeline? He suggests that it could evolve into a different genre but emphasises that a prequel could still resonate well with fans. His insights, though unofficial, hint at ongoing discussions about the future of the franchise.

Also read: GTA 6 Xbox concerns: Will performance issues affect gameplay on Series S console?

Fan Reactions and Theories

Reddit users have taken notice of Wiethoff's comments, with one user, Sudden-Ad-1217, asserting that “Red Dead 3 in some form is happening.” They interpret Wiethoff's remarks as a reflection of filtered conversations he has had regarding the game's development.

Also read: GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition to exit PS Plus free games on this date- All details

Fan theories continue to circulate, with some users proposing plots for the potential sequel. One user speculates that the third game may revisit the period when Dutch and the O'Driscoll brothers were allies before becoming enemies. This theory highlights the excitement and anticipation within the community.

Overall, Wiethoff's remarks, while not definitive, have rekindled interest in the possibility of Red Dead Redemption 3. Fans eagerly await further developments, hoping for a continuation of the beloved franchise.