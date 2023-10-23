Icon
Home Gaming News GTA 6 first to be revealed this week? Are the rumours true?

GTA 6 first to be revealed this week? Are the rumours true?

Leaked GTA 6 trailer surfaces before the anticipated reveal, sparking speculation and excitement. Details emerge from an alleged insider's description. Read on to know more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 23 2023, 19:04 IST
GTA 6
GTA 6
Leaked GTA 6 trailer sparks excitement ahead of expected announcement. (@RockstarGames)

This week is getting really exciting for GTA 6 fans. A tipster had said, quite a while ago, that we'd get a first look at GTA 6 on October 26. That's only a few days away! But, is this insider's information accurate, or is it just an attempt to gain attention with no proof? Considering there a millions of GTA fans waiting for some kind of news about the upcoming game, every rumor is being treated with great seriousness.

A Wave of Speculation Surrounding GTA 6

Since that insider's claim, many others have come forward, hinting that something big is coming "soon." Rockstar Games, the company behind GTA, has also added to the excitement by sharing an image of the Vinewood sign, highlighting the letters "V" and "I." Recently, they quietly updated their company logo, which has fans speculating even more.

Alleged Trailer Details Surface Online

And now, before the official reveal, a supposed 'trailer' has surfaced online. A Reddit user named FollowTheDamnLeakCJ says that his wife works at Rockstar Games and told him about the trailer. However, it's essential to be sceptical of this information since it might not be accurate at all. We still don't have any official news about GTA 6.

According to the leak, the trailer starts with the sounds of bugs and crickets in the Everglades, without any music. A plane flies over an alligator, and then the Rockstar logo appears, accompanied by the song "That's All" by Genesis. Next, we allegedly see scenes of the nightlife in Vice City, followed by the two rumoured main characters, Jason and Lucia, driving in a convertible.

In the trailer, the duo holds up a convenience store, followed by many fast-paced action shots, including a police car crashing into a barricade and Jason riding a jet ski. The trailer supposedly ends with Jason asking, "This is crazy. What are you willing to lose?" and Lucia replying, "We have been through enough. We don't have anything to lose."

Is this description real or just made up? We won't know until the official reveal. However, it's quite entertaining.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Oct, 19:03 IST
