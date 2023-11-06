GTA 6 release date, leaks, and much more; exciting fare for fans

The highly anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) has left gamers worldwide on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the official announcement from Rockstar Games. Despite the deafening silence from the developers, the internet is abuzz with rumors, leaks, and educated guesses about when the game will finally hit the shelves.

GTA 6 Release Date Rumors

However, fans hoping for a GTA 6 release date confirmation will have to exercise patience, as Rockstar Games has remained tight-lipped since their acknowledgment of the game's existence in February 2022. Subsequent developments have only fueled speculation.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Take-Two Interactive's CEO Strauss Zelnick hinted at a "significant inflection point" for the company in fiscal 2025 during a quarterly financial report in August. Many have interpreted this as a potential indication of a new GTA installment on the horizon, Mashable reported.

A more immediate prospect comes from Microsoft, who, during their acquisition of Activision Blizzard, indicated that GTA 6 is expected to be released in 2024. However, some industry insiders, including former Rockstar staff, have suggested a longer wait, estimated to be at least two more years.

Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive seem in no hurry to unveil the release date anytime soon. It appears that fans may have to wait for at least another year before receiving official information.

GTA 6 Leaks

Surprisingly, despite the lack of a release date, several significant leaks have provided insights into GTA 6's development. A substantial leak from September of the previous year unveiled an in-development build of the game, offering tantalizing details.

One of the most groundbreaking revelations is the inclusion of a playable female protagonist named Lucia, marking a first for the GTA series. Additionally, it is speculated that GTA 6 will return to a Miami-inspired Vice City setting, with accessible buildings and a greater emphasis on heists and robberies.

However, it's essential to remember that these details are all based on rumors and leaked in-development gameplay. As with any project, changes may occur before the final release.

The leak was notable not only for its content but also for its magnitude, prompting swift removal from the internet. The information became difficult to find, with bans imposed on those attempting to share or discuss the leaks on Reddit and official GTA forums. In a remarkable twist, a 17-year-old UK citizen was arrested in connection with the Rockstar hack and was linked to the hacker group "Laspus$."

While GTA 6 is still a long way from being playable, the leaks have given fans a glimpse of Rockstar Games' ambitious plans for the game. Though the release date remains elusive, the promise of a vibrant new GTA installment is enough to stir excitement among the franchise's dedicated fans.