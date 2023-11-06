Icon
Home Gaming News GTA 6 release date, leaks, and much more; exciting fare for fans

GTA 6 release date, leaks, and much more; exciting fare for fans

GTA 6 is a name that has stirred anticipation like no other. With no official release date in sight, gamers turn to leaks and rumors for hints about this highly awaited title.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 06 2023, 14:37 IST
Icon
Excitement builds as GTA 6 announcement speculation grows
GTA 6
1/6 The gaming world is buzzing with anticipation as a new theory regarding the announcement of GTA 6 has surfaced online. While it's important to approach this with caution, it's hard not to be intrigued by the intriguing method used by a dedicated fan to make their prediction. (rockstargames.com)
GTA 6
2/6 On September 30, 2023, a Twitter user, formerly known as @GTAVInewz, shared a fascinating image that offered insight into what they believe could be the announcement date for the next instalment in the Grand Theft Auto series by Rockstar Games. According to their theory, we might hear about the game on October 3, 2023. (Pexels)
GTA 6
3/6 The foundation of this theory was laid on September 29, 2023, when Rockstar Games posted an image featuring two GTA Online characters standing in front of the iconic Vinewood sign, with the moon looming in the background. The fan account posited that the studio intentionally incorporated the "VI" sign (possibly hinting at GTA 6) and the moon as a teaser for the impending announcement. (GTA)
GTA 6
4/6 What makes this theory even more fascinating is its connection to the phase of the moon shown in the image, which, according to the theory, will align with October 3, 2023, in the real world. Additionally, the theory suggested that "VI" could stand for Vice City, a location beloved by GTA fans. (@RockstarGames)
GTA 6
5/6 To add a sprinkle of intrigue, the user delved into the announcement and release dates of some of Rockstar's previous game titles: 1. Red Dead Redemption 2 release date: October 26, 2018; Red Dead Redemption 2 announcement date: October 18, 2016, Grand Theft Auto 5 release date: September 17, 2013; Grand Theft Auto 5 announcement date: October 25, 2011; Red Dead Redemption release date: May 18, 2010; Red Dead Redemption announcement date: February 3, 2009; Grand Theft Auto 4 release date: April 29, 2008 (REUTERS)
GTA 6
6/6 Interestingly, all of these dates fell on a Tuesday. Building on this pattern, the user concluded that Rockstar might unveil the next GTA game on an upcoming Tuesday. While this theory has sparked enthusiasm within the gaming community, it's important to remember that it remains speculative, and many are approaching it with a healthy dose of scepticism. The mystery surrounding GTA 6's announcement continues to captivate fans as they eagerly await any official word from Rockstar Games. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
icon View all Images
GTA 6 release date speculations and leaks keep gamers on edge. (@RockstarGames)

The highly anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) has left gamers worldwide on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the official announcement from Rockstar Games. Despite the deafening silence from the developers, the internet is abuzz with rumors, leaks, and educated guesses about when the game will finally hit the shelves.

GTA 6 Release Date Rumors

However, fans hoping for a GTA 6 release date confirmation will have to exercise patience, as Rockstar Games has remained tight-lipped since their acknowledgment of the game's existence in February 2022. Subsequent developments have only fueled speculation.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Take-Two Interactive's CEO Strauss Zelnick hinted at a "significant inflection point" for the company in fiscal 2025 during a quarterly financial report in August. Many have interpreted this as a potential indication of a new GTA installment on the horizon, Mashable reported.

A more immediate prospect comes from Microsoft, who, during their acquisition of Activision Blizzard, indicated that GTA 6 is expected to be released in 2024. However, some industry insiders, including former Rockstar staff, have suggested a longer wait, estimated to be at least two more years.

Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive seem in no hurry to unveil the release date anytime soon. It appears that fans may have to wait for at least another year before receiving official information.

GTA 6 Leaks

Surprisingly, despite the lack of a release date, several significant leaks have provided insights into GTA 6's development. A substantial leak from September of the previous year unveiled an in-development build of the game, offering tantalizing details.

One of the most groundbreaking revelations is the inclusion of a playable female protagonist named Lucia, marking a first for the GTA series. Additionally, it is speculated that GTA 6 will return to a Miami-inspired Vice City setting, with accessible buildings and a greater emphasis on heists and robberies.

However, it's essential to remember that these details are all based on rumors and leaked in-development gameplay. As with any project, changes may occur before the final release.

The leak was notable not only for its content but also for its magnitude, prompting swift removal from the internet. The information became difficult to find, with bans imposed on those attempting to share or discuss the leaks on Reddit and official GTA forums. In a remarkable twist, a 17-year-old UK citizen was arrested in connection with the Rockstar hack and was linked to the hacker group "Laspus$."

While GTA 6 is still a long way from being playable, the leaks have given fans a glimpse of Rockstar Games' ambitious plans for the game. Though the release date remains elusive, the promise of a vibrant new GTA installment is enough to stir excitement among the franchise's dedicated fans.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Nov, 14:25 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 release date, leaks, and much more; exciting fare for fans
Check out Warcraft Rumble, the new mobile game launched by Blizzard.
Blizzard launches Warcraft Rumble game! Know what’s it about
GTA 6
GTA 6: Ageing system and character transformation leak build hype around launch
video games
Franco-German TV channel finds niche in high-brow video games
Mauga
Overwatch 2 introduces new hero Mauga: Know his abilities, and how to try him out
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon