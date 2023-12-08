 Google Pixel C 64gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। google Tablet
Google Pixel C 64GB

Google Pixel C 64GB is a Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow) tablet, available price is Rs 99,990 in India with Octa core (1.9 GHz, Quad core, ARM Cortex A57 + 1.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 9000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Google Pixel C 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Google Pixel C 64GB now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 08 December 2023
Key Specs
₹99,990
10.2 inches (25.91 cm)
Octa core (1.9 GHz, Quad core, ARM Cortex A57 + 1.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
9000 mAh
3 GB
517 grams
Google Pixel C 64GB Price in India

The starting price for the Google Pixel C 64GB in India is Rs. 99,990.  This is the Google Pixel C 64GB base model with 3 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

Google Pixel C 64GB

(3 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Google Pixel C 64gb Full Specifications

  • Display

    10.2" (25.91 cm)

  • Battery

    9000 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    9000 mAh

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Flash

    No

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Colours

    Black

  • Width

    179 mm

  • Height

    242 mm

  • Thickness

    7 mm

  • Weight

    517 grams

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    1800 x 2560 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    307 ppi

  • Display Type

    LCD

  • Screen Size

    10.2 inches (25.91 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    72.8 %

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Model

    Pixel C 64GB

  • Brand

    Google

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Operating System

    Android v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.1

  • NFC

    No

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • USB Type-C

    Yes (Doesn`t support micro-USB)

  • Processor

    Octa core (1.9 GHz, Quad core, ARM Cortex A57 + 1.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)

  • RAM

    3 GB

  • Chipset

    Nvidia

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB
Google Pixel C 64GB News

Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023

    Google Pixel C 64gb