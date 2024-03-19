 Hcl Me U1 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hcl Tablet
Home Tablets in India Hcl Tablet HCL ME U1

HCL ME U1

HCL ME U1 is a Android v4 (Ice Cream Sandwich) tablet, available price is Rs 4,999 in India with Single core, 1 GHz, ARM Cortex A8 Processor and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HCL ME U1 from HT Tech. Buy HCL ME U1 now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Overview Prices Specs Videos News
HCLMEU1_Capacity_3600mAh
HCLMEU1_Ram_512MB
HCLMEU1_ScreenSize_7inches(17.78cm)
Key Specs
₹4,999
7 inches (17.78 cm)
Single core, 1 GHz, ARM Cortex A8
Android v4 (Ice Cream Sandwich)
512 MB
350 grams
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

HCL ME U1 Price in India

The starting price for the HCL ME U1 in India is Rs. 4,999.  This is the HCL ME U1 base model with 512 MB RAM and 4 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: White.

HCL ME U1

(512 MB RAM,4 GB Storage) - White
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

HCL ME U1 Competitors

I Kall N9 Pro
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
₹4,499
Check Details
Hcl Me U1 I Kall N9 Pro
DOMO Slate S7
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 8 GB Storage
  • Gold
₹4,188
Check Details
Hcl Me U1 Domo Slate S7
Datawind UbiSlate 9Ci
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • Black
₹4,999
Check Details
Hcl Me U1 Datawind Ubislate 9ci
Micromax Canvas Tab P650E
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • Black
₹5,786
Check Details
Hcl Me U1 Micromax Canvas Tab P650e

Hcl Me U1 Full Specifications

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    3600 mAh

  • Weight

    350 grams

  • Height

    192.8 mm

  • Width

    117.28 mm

  • Colours

    White

  • Thickness

    12.53 mm

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Screen Size

    7 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    61.68 %

  • Pixel Density

    133 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    480 x 800 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Operating System

    Android v4 (Ice Cream Sandwich)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 3G: Available

  • Brand

    HCL

  • Model

    ME U1

  • Launch Date

    April 28, 2012 (Official)

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 3G

  • Bluetooth

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, miniUSB

  • Processor

    Single core, 1 GHz, ARM Cortex A8

  • RAM

    512 MB

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB

  • Internal Memory

    4 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

HCL ME U1 News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Hcl Me U1