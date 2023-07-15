Amazon Prime Day Sale! Top 5 ACs with big discounts - Lloyd to Blue Star

Are you planning to buy AC but waiting for a perfect deal and amazing options? Then check out these Amazon Prime Day Deals on top brand AC. From Lloyd to Blue star, you can buy these top brands AC with a heavy initial discount of more than 40 percent. Read below to check out these 5 top ACs at a huge price cut.

1. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC: This Lloyd AC is first on the list which comes with the discount of 45%. Under the Prime Day Deal, you can get it for Rs.32499 instead of Rs.58990. You can further reduce the price of the split AC by taking advantage of the bank offers available.

B0BTXK3F65-1

2. LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC: this second one in the list is available at 49%. You can buy it for Rs. 34990 instead of Rs.68990 on the Amazon Prime Day Sale. Amazon is also offering an exchange discount of Rs.3230 which can further help in reducing the price of the product.

B0BD5GC76Y-2

3. Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC: This Carrier AC is on the third number in the list and is available for Rs.33499 instead of Rs.67790 under the Amazon Prime Day Deal. Amazon also offers several banks offers to further reduce the price of the Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC.

B0BR5812CL-3

4. Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC: You can get it at the initial discount of 49% under Amazon Prime Day Deal. You can get it for just Rs.38999 instead of Rs.75990.While Amazon is also offering an exchange discount of Rs.3220.

B0BBFSZNCT-4

5.

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC: Last one in the list is Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC which is currently available at Rs.35990 instead of Rs.61250 under the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023.