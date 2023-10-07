Amazon sale 2023: Amazing deals on smart washing machines; Check the best offers now

Amazon Great India Festival 2023: Get ready for the shopping event of the year as the Amazon Sale 2023 has commenced today, October 7 for Prime members and it is opening up for everyone on October 8. This mega sale promises incredible discounts on a wide range of electronic products, including smartphones, laptops, TVs, tablets, and yes, even smart washing machines.

Amazon is offering massive price cuts across various categories, making it the perfect time to grab those items you've had your eye on. If you're in the market for a smart washing machine, you're in luck because Amazon is offering substantial discounts on renowned brands like LG, Samsung. Panasonic, IFB, Whirlpool, and more. The anticipation is building, so be sure to check out these exciting deals and don't miss out on the fantastic offers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023. Check out the products now:

LG 6.5 Kg Washing Machine

The LG 6.5 Kg 5 Star Inverter Turbodrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine: This washing machine comes with features like 3 Smart Motion, Tub Clean, and a stylish Middle Free Silver design. This fully automatic top-load washing machine with TurboDrum. It is easy to use and has both washing and drying functions

Additionally, This washing machine includes a free 1-year extended warranty. Amazon is offering a 36 percent discount on this washing machine, slashing down its price from Rs.24990 to Rs.15990. For prime members, there is a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1750 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000.

Samsung 6.5 kg Washing Machine

The Samsung 6.5 kg, 5 Star is a Digital Inverter Motor, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine. This washing machine is equipped with a Digital Inverter Motor for efficient performance and comes with a 5-star energy rating. It also includes a free 1-year extended warranty. This washing machine consists of a 680 RPM motor. Higher spin speeds help in faster washing and drying. This washing machine is perfect for busy households or those who want to get laundry done quickly and effectively. During the deal, Amazon is offering a 28 percent discount on this product, bringing down its price to Rs.15790 from Rs.22050. For Prime members, there is an additional 10 percent discount up to Rs. 1750 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions. pn a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000.

IFB 7 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Washing Machine

The IFB 7 Kg 5 Star is an AI Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine. This advanced washing machine features AI-powered technology, 2X Power Steam, an in-built heater, and comes with an impressive 4-year warranty. Plus, it includes a complimentary 1-year extended warranty. The key feature of this washing machine includes a 2X Power Steam Cycle for Power Cleaning, Aqua Energie Device for Water Softening, Better Detergent Action and Color Protection, Cradle Wash for Delicates, Time Saver: Saves Water, Power, Detergent and Time, Laundry Add, Quick Express Wash. There is a 22 percent discount available during the deal slashing down the price from Rs.37090 to Rs. 28990. If you are a Prime member you can get an additional discount of Rs. 1500 on SBI Credit Card transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs. 10000.

Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Washing Machine

The Whirlpool 7.5 Kg is a 5-Star Royal Plus Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine. This Washing machine gives 20 percent better cleaning with the new Spiro Wash Action. This washing machine not only offers excellent performance but also includes a complimentary 1-year extended warranty. Its key performance features include Hard Water Wash in which Hard Water wash adapts the machine programs for washing in hard water and giving better detergent action and soft clothes. Other features include ZPF Technology, 123 Wash, and Delay Wash. There is a discount of 31 percent available slashing down the price of this washing machine to Rs. 17740 from Rs. 25750. There is an additional discount of 10 percent up to Rs. 1750 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000.

Panasonic 8 Kg WiFi Fully-Automatic Washing Machine

The Panasonic 8 Kg is a WiFi WiFi-enabled fully-automatic Top Loading Smart Washing Machine. Its Special features include, Miraie, which Works with Alexa and Google Assistant, Wash Wizard, Active Foam System, Water Reuse, One Touch Service, and Aqua beat Wash.

With its Wash Wizard feature, you can customize the best wash program for you based on clothes type, colour, soil condition, and more. You can now buy this washing machine for Rs.23199 after a discount of 32 percent. For prime members, there is an additional 10 percent discount up to Rs.1750 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions for a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000.

There are huge offers available on these, and other, products, so keep an eye on them and get ready to shop!

