Top 5 Symphony air coolers to beat the heat without spending a huge amount

The heat and humidity is on and if you are looking for cooler environs, you can try out air coolers. Here are 5 Symphony air coolers with amazing features and they are available with discounts. To get the best Amazon deals on Symphony air coolers, just read on.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 31 2023, 16:48 IST
image caption
image caption
image caption
All you need to know about the Amazon deals on Symphony air coolers.
All you need to know about the Amazon deals on Symphony air coolers. (Amazon )

Facing a torrid time in the scorching summer heat? Well, if you can make a small investment in an air cooler, which will cost you less than an AC, it will definitely bring comfort into your life. Here we list the top Air Coolers on Amazon along with the massive discounts.

1. Symphony Hicool i Personal Air Cooler

B00IYD493O-1

This Symphony Hicool i Personal Air Cooler features a long-lasting dura pump and honeycomb cooling pad to help distribute the water and air evenly, efficiently and effectively. The air cooler is appropriate for rooms up to an area of 17 square meters under optimal conditions. This air cooler uses specialized filters to eliminate air pollution, odr-causing microbes, and allergens. Keep your doors and windows open for optimal cooling. You can buy it on Amazon with a 25 % initial discount making the price of the air cooler fall to Rs. 8659 from Rs. 11499.

2. Symphony Jumbo 70 Desert Air Cooler

B08R67RGPC-2

This Symphony air cooler comes with a large 70-liter tank with a water level indicator that will keep you cool for long. This energy-saving air cooler for home uses only 155 watts (approximately) and can be operated on inverters. On Amazon you get it with a 25% initial discount making its price fall to Rs. 10500 from Rs. 13990.

3. Symphony Touch 35 Personal Air Cooler

B06X3Q5KW4-3

The Touch 35 Personal air cooler comes with a removable 35-liter water tank and water level indicator; this air cooler will keep you cool throughout the summer. It is designed with digital touchscreen, voice assistance, and fully functional remote to offer convenient adjustment of fan speed, cooling, and swing mode while adding to its modern looks. With 27% initial discount you can buy this air cooler on Amazon for just Rs. 8431 instead of Rs. 11499.

4.Symphony Desert Cooler - 70L

B07NYQTDKG-4

This Symphony Desert Cooler comes with Large 70 Litres tank and Coverage Area for room size up to 104 cubic meters. Amazon is offering 25% initial discount on it making its price fall to Rs. 10491 from Rs. 13999.

5.Symphony Sumo 40 XL Air Cooler

B0BQHQNGGR-5

Last one in the list is Symphony Sumo 40 XL Air Cooler which comes with a 70-liter water tank with a water level indicator, providing ample water for long-lasting cooling. You can buy it on amazon for just Rs. 6891 instead of Rs. 9799. With the 30% initial discount.

First Published Date: 31 Jul, 15:36 IST
