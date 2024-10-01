 Honor Pad 9 Pro Price in India(09 May, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। honor Tablet
Honor Pad 9 Pro is a Android v14 tablet, speculated price is Rs 25,390 in India with Octa core (2.85 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor and 8 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 01 October 2024
HonorPad9Pro_Capacity_10050mAh
HonorPad9Pro_RAM_8GB
HonorPad9Pro_ScreenSize_12.1inches(30.73cm)
Key Specs
₹25,390 (speculated)
12.1 inches (30.73 cm)
Octa core (2.85 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
Android v14
8 GB
589 grams
Honor Pad 9 Pro Price in India

The starting price for the Honor Pad 9 Pro in India is Rs. 25,390.  This is the Honor Pad 9 Pro base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Sky Blue and Starry Sky Gray.

Honor Pad 9 Pro

Sky Blue, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage
Upcoming
Honor Pad 9 Pro Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    10050 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 35W

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Weight

    589 grams

  • Width

    178.95 mm

  • Height

    277 mm

  • Thickness

    6.64 mm

  • Colours

    Sky Blue, Starry Sky Gray

  • Pixel Density

    249 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    85.94 %

  • Screen Size

    12.1 inches (30.73 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    TFT LCD

  • Screen Resolution

    1600x2560 px (QHD (2k))

  • Resolution

    5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Quick Charging

    Yes

  • Brand

    Honor

  • Model

    Pad 9 Pro

  • Launch Date

    October 1, 2024 (Expected)

  • Custom UI

    Magic UI

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Image Resolution

    4160 x 3120 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps

  • Resolution

    13 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.2

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.85 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Dimensity 8100 MT6895Z

  • Graphics

    Mali-G610 MC6

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB
