 24me app: 5 ways this personal assistant boosts productivity and helps manage your schedule | How-to
Home How To 24me app: 5 ways this personal assistant boosts productivity and helps manage your schedule

24me app: 5 ways this personal assistant boosts productivity and helps manage your schedule

Want to improve your productivity and impress your boss? Know how the 24me app can help by becoming your personal assistant.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 11 2024, 10:45 IST
Boost your productivity with this AI-powered time and task management app! Check out TimeHero
24me app
1/6 1. Efficient Task Management: TimeHero, an AI-powered app, streamlines task management by allowing users to create, prioritize, and organize tasks with set deadlines. This comprehensive time management platform also facilitates easy communication by enabling users to add comments, notes, and attachments to tasks. 
image caption
2/6 2. Time Tracking for Insightful Productivity: The app includes a time tracking feature, providing users with a clear understanding of how they allocate their time. This insight empowers users to identify areas for improvement and optimize their workflow.  (unsplash)
image caption
3/6 3. Automated Planning with AI: Leveraging its AI capabilities, TimeHero dynamically plans and schedules tasks based on urgency and importance. It adapts instantly to changes in events, task completion, or shifting priorities, ensuring a responsive and adaptive approach to task management.  (unsplash)
image caption
4/6 4. Natural Language Processing for Speedy Entries: Integrated with a natural language processing algorithm, TimeHero allows users to swiftly complete recurring tasks through quick and easy text entries. This feature enhances user efficiency, making task completion a seamless process.  (unsplash)
image caption
5/6 5. Integration with Popular Tools: TimeHero enhances user convenience by seamlessly integrating with various tools such as Google Calendar, Trello, Asana, Zapier, and more. This eliminates the need to switch between different applications, providing a cohesive experience within users' preferred platforms.  (unsplash)
image caption
6/6 6. Flexible Subscription Plans with Free Trial: TimeHero operates on a subscription model, offering a 7-day free trial for users to explore its capabilities. The basic plan starts at $4.60 per month, while the premium version, with advanced features, is priced at $22 per month. This affordability ensures accessibility for users seeking effective time and task management solutions.  (unsplash)
Know all about the 24me app to improve your productivity. (unsplash)

What if we tell you that you can keep your own personal assistant at the tip of your fingers anytime and anywhere? Yes, there is a productivity tool called 24me which enables users to manage their day-to-day tasks easily. The 24me app helps users save time for tasks which are of top priority and have tight deadlines. With this productivity tool, you can easily manage calendars, tasks, and to-do lists with its easy-to-use interface. It enables users to make their workplace organised in one place which helps them stay motivated throughout the day. Know more about the 24me app.

What is the 24me app?

The 24me app is a smart personal assistant which enables users to manage their tasks, to-dos, and schedules effectively. It allows users to keep their workspace organized by syncing tasks, events, and other apps. This tool can work as your ultimate productivity partner where you can easily organize your workspace. Also, this app will help you stay on top of things by sending users personalized notifications so they can focus on their priority tasks. Know more about how the 24me app helps improve productivity.

Also read: Tick Tick app: To-do-lists to effective collaboration, know how to use this productivity app

How does the 24me app improve productivity?

  1. The 24me app keeps your calendars, tasks, notes and personal accounts in one place, eliminating the hassle of moving from one app to another. Users can easily add events, tasks or notes to the app to stay organized.
  2. You can integrate various third-party Calendar apps such as Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft Exchange, Yahoo! Calendar, Apple iCal, and more. For calendars, users can also select Day view, List View and Month view.
  3. You can keep your family, friends and colleagues in sync by sharing events, tasks, reminders and notes.
  4. The 24me app offers a Smart Alerts feature from which users can track their daily or upcoming tasks which they need to complete. The tool makes sure you stay up to date with tasks and events.
  5. To save time and improve user productivity, the app automatically creates personal reminders, manages your schedule, and completes tasks and errands. Additionally, you can easily sync the app with other devices as well.

Also read: Moonly app introduces AI dream interpreter for iPhone; Know how ‘The Dreamer' works

Note that the 24me app is free to use, therefore, you can take advantage of its features without having to pay a huge subscription fee. However, if you want more personalization to the app usage, you can for the $5.99 subscription plan which is billed on a monthly basis.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Mar, 10:45 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Arthur Morgan returns as a history teacher in audiobook, delighting fans amid GTA 6 anticipation
Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games delights fans by adding GTA 6 banner, sparks excitement with intriguing details
Wordle
New York Times takes legal action against Wordle clones, sparks concerns among game creators
Rockstar Games
GTA Online heist- Cluckin Bell Farm Raid now live: Unlock new vehicles, earn rewards and much more
GTA 6
GTA 6 fans urge inclusion of Red Dead Redemption 2's trunk stowing mechanic for added realism

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets