Home How To AP SSC 10th Results 2023 TODAY: Check Class 10 result online at bse.ap.gov.in

AP SSC 10th Results 2023 TODAY: Check Class 10 result online at bse.ap.gov.in

AP SSC 10th Results 2023: Students who have appeared for the AP SSC class 10 2023 examination will be able to check their result online today. Check details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 06 2023, 09:42 IST
AP SSC 10th Results 2023
Here is how to check AP SSC 10th Results 2023 online. (Representational image) (Pixabay)
AP SSC 10th Results 2023
Here is how to check AP SSC 10th Results 2023 online. (Representational image) (Pixabay)

AP SSC 10th Results 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh will declare the AP SSC (Class 10) results 2023 today, May 6, 2023 at 11 AM. Students who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 examination will be able to check their AP SSC Class 10 results online, today. All they will have to do is visit the official website of BSE AP at results.bse.ap.gov.in.

The AP SSC Class 10 results will be released by Botsa Satyanarayana, Minister of Education of the state at the press conference to be conducted by the Board. Along with the result, pass percentage, merit list, toppers name and other details will also be released. Notably, the AP SSC or Class 10 board exams started on April 3 and concluded on April 18, 2023. Also, as per the information provided by Director of state examinations D Devananda Reddy, more than 6.5 lakh students wrote the Class 10th board examinations conducted in 3,349 centers across the state.

Students are advised to keep their admit card handy as once the result will be declared, they will require important details like roll number which is mentioned on the admit card. Here are the steps students need to follow in order to check their AP SSC Class 10th Result 2023 online:

AP SSC 10th Results 2023: How to check Class 10 results online

Step 1:

Visit the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) at bse.ap.gov.in.
Step 2:

Once the homepage of the website opens, click on the AP 10th Result link available.
Step 3:

Enter the required details and click on submit.
Step 4:

Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5:

Students can check the result and are advised to download it for future reference.

Notably, the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh conducts and releases the result of Class 10 examination every year. It also prescribes the syllabus, textbooks, and other study materials that are required by the students to enhance their knowledge.

All the best, students!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 May, 09:42 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it
iPhone
Live to drive? Then switch on THIS mode on your iPhone now
iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

gta_4
GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
Nothing Phone
Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
keep up with tech

Gaming

The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more
Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more
PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid

    Trending News

    GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
    gta_4
    Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
    Nothing Phone
    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets