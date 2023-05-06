AP SSC 10th Results 2023 TODAY: Check Class 10 result online at bse.ap.gov.in

AP SSC 10th Results 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh will declare the AP SSC (Class 10) results 2023 today, May 6, 2023 at 11 AM. Students who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 examination will be able to check their AP SSC Class 10 results online, today. All they will have to do is visit the official website of BSE AP at results.bse.ap.gov.in.

The AP SSC Class 10 results will be released by Botsa Satyanarayana, Minister of Education of the state at the press conference to be conducted by the Board. Along with the result, pass percentage, merit list, toppers name and other details will also be released. Notably, the AP SSC or Class 10 board exams started on April 3 and concluded on April 18, 2023. Also, as per the information provided by Director of state examinations D Devananda Reddy, more than 6.5 lakh students wrote the Class 10th board examinations conducted in 3,349 centers across the state.

Students are advised to keep their admit card handy as once the result will be declared, they will require important details like roll number which is mentioned on the admit card. Here are the steps students need to follow in order to check their AP SSC Class 10th Result 2023 online:

AP SSC 10th Results 2023: How to check Class 10 results online Step 1: Visit the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) at bse.ap.gov.in. Step 2: Once the homepage of the website opens, click on the AP 10th Result link available. Step 3: Enter the required details and click on submit. Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Step 5: Students can check the result and are advised to download it for future reference.

Notably, the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh conducts and releases the result of Class 10 examination every year. It also prescribes the syllabus, textbooks, and other study materials that are required by the students to enhance their knowledge.

All the best, students!