Home How To AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 declared: Check online, here is a step-by-step guide

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 declared: Check online, here is a step-by-step guide

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE) has released the AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023. Here’s how you can access and download your result online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 23 2023, 11:38 IST
AP SSC result
AP SSC results declared! Here is how to check online. (PTI)
AP SSC result
AP SSC results declared! Here is how to check online. (PTI)

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE) has declared the AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023. Students who appeared for the supplementary exams can check their results by visiting the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in. Alternatively, they can also access the results on unofficial websites such as manabadi.co.in.

To check the AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023, students can follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: Visit the official website www.bse.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the link "AP 10th Supplementary Result 2023" on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your Roll number in the designated space.

Step 4: The AP 10th Class Supplementary Results 2023 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download and save your results for future reference.

The AP SSC supplementary examination was conducted from June 2 to June 10 at various examination centers across the state. Candidates who did not pass the final examination were eligible to appear for the supplementary exam. Stay updated with the latest information on AP SSC supply results, including the direct link, pass percentage, and other details.

Earlier, BSE AP had announced the annual Class 10 or SSC final exam results on May 6. This year, the overall pass percentage for regular students was 72.26 percent. Girl students achieved a pass percentage of 75.38 percent, which was considerably higher than that of boys at 69.27 percent.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Jun, 11:38 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too
Galaxy Enhance-X app
Want AI power to fix photos? If you have Galaxy S23, S22 or S21, download Enhance-X app
1. Create an avatar to use in your upcoming meetings – Whether you are or not camera friendly this tip is for all. Creating your own Avatar with teams helps provide all of these crucial elements without ever turning your camera on.  
How to get the most out of your Microsoft Teams meetings
Photoshop
This Photoshop AI feature will change the way you edit photos; Know what is Generative Fill

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

Final Fantasy has entertained fans and critics for 35 years now
Game changer: Final Fantasy's decades of reinvention
Microsoft
Microsoft, regulators tangle in court over fate of $69 billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Xbox Series X
Bummer! Microsoft to raise the price of Xbox Series X, Game Pass
BGMI
Bugatti Chiron, La Voiture Noire come to BGMI! Know all about this new collaboration
BGMI
BGMI download on a PC? Just do this to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on a bigger screen

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets