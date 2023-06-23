AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 declared: Check online, here is a step-by-step guide

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE) has declared the AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023. Students who appeared for the supplementary exams can check their results by visiting the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in. Alternatively, they can also access the results on unofficial websites such as manabadi.co.in.

To check the AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023, students can follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: Visit the official website www.bse.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the link "AP 10th Supplementary Result 2023" on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your Roll number in the designated space.

Step 4: The AP 10th Class Supplementary Results 2023 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download and save your results for future reference.

The AP SSC supplementary examination was conducted from June 2 to June 10 at various examination centers across the state. Candidates who did not pass the final examination were eligible to appear for the supplementary exam. Stay updated with the latest information on AP SSC supply results, including the direct link, pass percentage, and other details.

Earlier, BSE AP had announced the annual Class 10 or SSC final exam results on May 6. This year, the overall pass percentage for regular students was 72.26 percent. Girl students achieved a pass percentage of 75.38 percent, which was considerably higher than that of boys at 69.27 percent.