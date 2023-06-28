Assam PAT Results 2023 to be declared online; Know where and how to check

The Assam Polytechnic Admission Test results for 2023 are going to be announced today in just a little while. The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam will be declaring the exam results today, June 28. The information for the result was shared by the state Education Minister Ranoj Pegu yesterday. Some reports have suggested that the result will be declared after 5 PM today. If you too are waiting for the results to come out, know how to check it.

Assam PAT Results 2023

The result is applicable to anyone in the state of Assam who gave the Polytechnic Admission Test earlier. The test is conducted to select students for the Polytechnic course. The exams were conducted on June 18. The results will now be declared ten days later, on June 28. You can check the results after 5 PM.

The result will be available to check on the official website which is dte.assam.gov.in. Students need not go to any third-party websites as the result can be easily accessed through the official portal itself. To check the results, students are advised to keep their hall ticket number and other details with themselves. They should also keep checking the official website for the declaration of the result. Once announced, they will be given a link on the main page through which they can directly check their marks.

It should be noted that due to high traffic, the website may get unresponsive for some time. In case that happens, students should wait and keep refreshing the page till it works for them.

How to check Assam PAT results 2023

1. Visit the official website dte.assam.gov.in

2. On the main page of the website, you should see a link that says ‘Polytechnic Admission Test-2023 results'.

3. Click the link. It should take you to the results page.

4. Here, you will have to add your details such as date of birth, roll number and login details.

5. Once done, click the submit button.

6. That's it. You should be able to see your result and your marks on the screen.

7. Make sure to take a printout of the result for official purposes.