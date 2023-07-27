AWESOME! New iOS 17 feature lets you delete 2FA codes on iPhone after viewing: Set it up this way

Apple's latest iOS update, iOS 17, has a helpful feature that lets your iPhone clean up 2FA (two-factor authentication) text messages by itself. This means you won't have to worry about deleting these codes manually. It's a small but useful update that can make your life easier.

While iOS 17 introduces many exciting new features like StandBy smart display and stickers in Messages, the ability to automatically delete iPhone verification codes is something you might find handy on a regular basis. The helpful tip comes from a report by 9to5mac.

Here's how to set it up:

1. When you receive an SMS verification code for the first time on your iPhone running iOS 17, you'll see a prompt asking if you want to "Automatically Delete Verification Codes After Use." Just tap on the option to enable this feature.

2. Alternatively, you can set up the feature later by going to Settings > Passwords > Password Options and then toggle on "Clean Up Automatically."

3. That's it! Now your iPhone will automatically delete used verification codes, making things more organized for you.

4. If you ever need to see a verification code again after it has been automatically deleted, you can do so by opening the Messages app, tapping "Edit" in the top left corner, and then selecting "Show Recently Deleted."

Remember, it's always safer to use non-SMS-based verification codes whenever possible. But for services that don't offer 2FA through an authentication app, this auto-delete feature can be very useful. Also note that iOS 17 is currently in beta, so if you want to try out these new features, make sure to learn how to install the software first.

Just as a reminder, iOS 15 brought automatic 2FA verification code autofill for iPhones and iPads, and it works on Macs with macOS Monterey too. This means you don't have to open another app to access your verification code; they are automatically applied, just like passwords stored with iCloud Keychain.