BGMI 3.0 update rolling out soon! Check the leaked theme, updates, modes and maps

BGMI 3.0 update: Battlegrounds Mobile India ( BGMI) in December announced the 2.9 update with the Frozen Kingdom theme. Now, the first half of January is almost over, which means we will soon be hearing about the 3.0 update. However, some tipsters have already started sharing what might come with the new BGMI update. With the new update, we may see new themes, rewards, events, modes, and more that will improve the overall gaming experience and give players a chance to play in a variety of battlefield settings. If you are waiting for the new BGMI 3.0 update then check out the leaked modes of the game.

BGMI 3.0 update

According to an Inside sports report, BGMI 3.0 Update will come with a new Shadow Force theme which will take the players to a new world battleground with fresh items and respawn methods. We may also see a new Arctic Base map along with competitive mini-games for players and enjoy different gaming sets in one place, making the game more fun and exciting. We may also see theme based rewards and in-game items in which is it rumored that a new high-pressure air rifle will be included.

With every update, BGMI brings bug fixes and new features to improve the gaming performance, and therefore, with the 3.0 update, we may experience smoother gameplay. The report also claimed that there will be different respawn methods which will take place in a Seclusion Zone. This method will give players a chance to come alive in the battle once again and continue the race to win chicken dinner.

Note that the mentioned theme and modes are based on leaks and are not officially shared by BGMI. However, Krafton has already launched the A4 Royale Pass which means the BGMI 3.0 update is not that far. Keep an eye on the game and announcements to know when the new update is coming to the game. Also, you can grab the Snowfall Supreme rewards in which you can grab a Beary Fluffy set, New emote, Panthera Prime Plane skin, Neuro Dynamo Helmet skin, and Jetstream Shark- QBU by availing the latest Royale Pass.

Additionally, get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.

