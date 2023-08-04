BGMI Redeem Codes for August 4: Take advantage of freebies ahead of BGIS 2023!

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 4: Krafton, the developer of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), has extended the registration date for this year's biggest BGMI tournament yet, BGIS 2023. While the registrations were only open till August 2, many squads missed the opportunity to register for the tournament. Therefore, the registration date has now been extended and teams can register for BGIS 2023 until August 6.

About BGIS 2023

Since making its comeback in India, Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023 is the first official tournament organized by Krafton. At present, The Grind is taking place where a total of 256 teams have participated, and only 64 of them will proceed to the second round of the main tournament. The matches will start on August 10.

BGIS 2023 has a prize pool of a whopping Rs. 2 crore! The team which wins BGIS 2023 will win a staggering sum of Rs. 75,00,000. The teams coming in second and third would stand to win Rs. 37,50,000 and Rs. 25,00,000 respectively.

Moving on to BGMI redeem codes, you can get your hands on weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and other rewards without paying anything. Check out BGMI redeem codes for August 4.

BGMI Redeem codes for August 4

LEVKIN1QPCZ

ZADROT5QLHP

AUDIFZBHZK4A

MOBR3IBMT

KPHZDBTFZM24U

KARZBZYTR

SD14G84FCC

RNUZBZ9QQ

TQIZBZ76F

SIRD16Z66XHH

S78FTU2XJ

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.