BGMI Redeem Codes for August 6: Chance to win the The Glacier AKM

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 6: Long-range combat is one of the best ways to climb up the leaderboard in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Grab additional freebies to tweak your character through BGMI redeem codes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 06 2023, 06:17 IST
BGMI Redeem Codes for August 6: If you're a Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) player, then you must know that your primary objective in the game is to engage in battle and outlast your opponents to become the lone winner. However, you can also earn additional rewards with airdrops which contain rare equipment and can give you an edge on the battlefield. One of the top pieces of equipment that you can get by airdrops is the AKM assault rifle. With additional marksmen capabilities, this rifle is perfect for all types of combat, be it close-range or long-range. And if you're looking for its skins, you can try and win the Glacier skin through these redeem codes. But first, let us give you one important tip to win the game.

Best BGMI tip to win the game

It is important to start the game right to make it to the end. There is no point in landing in a crowded area unless your strength is close combat. Similarly, you also do not want to land in an open area because you may end up getting sniped. You should aim to land in areas where there are a few houses nearby but it is not one of the central locations on the map. This way, you can pick up valuable ammo and weapons while avoiding any potential battles right at the start.

BGMI Redeem codes for August 6

You can grab in-game items such as skins, weapon skins, costumes, and more, to give your character a cosmetic upgrade. Do note that these redeem codes are only valid for a limited time so you should grab them as soon as possible.

  • LEVKIN2QPCZ => Racer Set (Gold)
  • ZADROT5QLHP => Stealth Brigade Set
  • SIWEST4YLXR => Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom
  • JJCZCDZJ9U => Golden Pan
  • VETREL2IMHX => Bumble Bee Set
  • MIDASBUY-COM => Free rename card
  • VETREL2IMHX -> Bumble Bee Set
  • TIFZBHZK4A => Legendary Outfit
  • BOBR3IBMT => Desert Ranger Set
  • GPHZDBTFZM32U => Gun Skin (UMP9)
  • KARZBZYTR => Skin (KAR98 Sniper)
  • SD71G84FCC => AKM Skin
  • RNUZBZ9QQ => Outfit
  • TQIZBZ76F => Motor Vehicle Skin
  • SD33Z66XHH => SCAR-L Gun Skin
  • R89FPLM9S => Free Companion
  • S78FTU2XJ => New Skin (M17A4)
  • PGHZDBTFZ95U => M416 Skin (First 5000 users)
  • UKUZBZGWF => Free Fireworks
  • 5FG71D33 => Falcon
  • 5FG81D44 => Outfit
  • BMTCZBZMFS => Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.

First Published Date: 06 Aug, 06:16 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets