BGMI Redeem Codes for August 6: Chance to win the The Glacier AKM

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 6: If you're a Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) player, then you must know that your primary objective in the game is to engage in battle and outlast your opponents to become the lone winner. However, you can also earn additional rewards with airdrops which contain rare equipment and can give you an edge on the battlefield. One of the top pieces of equipment that you can get by airdrops is the AKM assault rifle. With additional marksmen capabilities, this rifle is perfect for all types of combat, be it close-range or long-range. And if you're looking for its skins, you can try and win the Glacier skin through these redeem codes. But first, let us give you one important tip to win the game.

Best BGMI tip to win the game

It is important to start the game right to make it to the end. There is no point in landing in a crowded area unless your strength is close combat. Similarly, you also do not want to land in an open area because you may end up getting sniped. You should aim to land in areas where there are a few houses nearby but it is not one of the central locations on the map. This way, you can pick up valuable ammo and weapons while avoiding any potential battles right at the start.

BGMI Redeem codes for August 6

You can grab in-game items such as skins, weapon skins, costumes, and more, to give your character a cosmetic upgrade. Do note that these redeem codes are only valid for a limited time so you should grab them as soon as possible.

LEVKIN2QPCZ => Racer Set (Gold)

ZADROT5QLHP => Stealth Brigade Set

ZADROT5QLHP => Stealth Brigade Set

SIWEST4YLXR => Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom

JJCZCDZJ9U => Golden Pan

VETREL2IMHX => Bumble Bee Set

MIDASBUY-COM => Free rename card

VETREL2IMHX -> Bumble Bee Set

TIFZBHZK4A => Legendary Outfit

BOBR3IBMT => Desert Ranger Set

GPHZDBTFZM32U => Gun Skin (UMP9)

KARZBZYTR => Skin (KAR98 Sniper)

SD71G84FCC => AKM Skin

RNUZBZ9QQ => Outfit

TQIZBZ76F => Motor Vehicle Skin

SD33Z66XHH => SCAR-L Gun Skin

R89FPLM9S => Free Companion

S78FTU2XJ => New Skin (M17A4)

PGHZDBTFZ95U => M416 Skin (First 5000 users)

UKUZBZGWF => Free Fireworks

5FG71D33 => Falcon

5FG81D44 => Outfit

BMTCZBZMFS => Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.