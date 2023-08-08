Home How To BGMI redeem codes for August 8: Grab exclusive Solar Oracle set NOW!

BGMI redeem codes for August 8: Grab exclusive Solar Oracle set NOW!

BGMI redeem codes for August 8: If you’re a BGMI player, then you can grab the latest set of redeem codes for BGMI and unlock exciting and free rewards! Here’s how.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 08 2023, 07:53 IST
BGMI
BGMI Redeem Codes for August 8 are now live. (Pixabay)
BGMI
BGMI Redeem Codes for August 8 are now live. (Pixabay)

BGMI redeem codes for August 8: It is a great time to be a Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) player as the game developers have rolled out an extremely rare item that players can obtain through various means. Such rare items are only available for a limited period in the game and the chance to get them again very rarely repeats. Thus, if you wish to get your hands on this exclusive item, know how you can grab it.

Solar Oracle Set in BGMI

Krafton, the developer of BGMI has rolled out the Solar Oracle set in the game which can be obtained through the in-game shop by spending UC. Alternatively, players can also get it using Lucky Spins.

Solar Oracle Set is part of the Solar Oracle Crate which is a mythic item. It consists of a costume, a backpack, a parachute, and a gun skin. The Solar Oracle set has a golden, black, and blue color scheme while the gun skin is for the M416 assault rifle. So, if players wish to get their hands on this exclusive set, they must head over to the in-game store immediately or try their luck in Lucky Spins!

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 8

If you're interested in getting more BGMI in-game rewards for free, you can take advantage of the redeem codes that are issued for the game. BGMI offers Redeem Codes regularly to its players to unlock exciting rewards and freebies such as weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and many more.

KARZBZYTR

JJCZCDZJ9U

UKUZBZGWF

TIFZBHZK4A

RNUZBZ9QQ

PGHZDBTFZ95U

R89FPLM9S

BMTCZBZMFS

BMTFZBZQNC

SD14G84FCC

RNUZBZ9QQ

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 8: How to grab free rewards

Step 1:

To claim the freebies and redeem BGMI free codes, you will need to first visit the game's official website - https://www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.

Step 2:

After that, you will need to enter your Character ID, Redemption Code from the mentioned list, and the Verification Code in the marked fields.

Step 3:

Tap on Redeem and it will ask you to verify all the details. Click on the OK button to confirm the BGMI redemption code and claim the rewards.

Step 4:

And it's done! The process of the BGMI Redemption code is successful. You will get your freebies soon! Keep playing, and keep winning!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Aug, 07:50 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS5
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Great discounts available on PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch
Everspace 2
Xbox Game Pass to get new games soon; Limbo, Everspace 2, Celeste, and more
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets