BGMI redeem codes for August 8: Grab exclusive Solar Oracle set NOW!

BGMI redeem codes for August 8: It is a great time to be a Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) player as the game developers have rolled out an extremely rare item that players can obtain through various means. Such rare items are only available for a limited period in the game and the chance to get them again very rarely repeats. Thus, if you wish to get your hands on this exclusive item, know how you can grab it.

Solar Oracle Set in BGMI

Krafton, the developer of BGMI has rolled out the Solar Oracle set in the game which can be obtained through the in-game shop by spending UC. Alternatively, players can also get it using Lucky Spins.

Solar Oracle Set is part of the Solar Oracle Crate which is a mythic item. It consists of a costume, a backpack, a parachute, and a gun skin. The Solar Oracle set has a golden, black, and blue color scheme while the gun skin is for the M416 assault rifle. So, if players wish to get their hands on this exclusive set, they must head over to the in-game store immediately or try their luck in Lucky Spins!

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 8

If you're interested in getting more BGMI in-game rewards for free, you can take advantage of the redeem codes that are issued for the game. BGMI offers Redeem Codes regularly to its players to unlock exciting rewards and freebies such as weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and many more.

KARZBZYTR

JJCZCDZJ9U

UKUZBZGWF

TIFZBHZK4A

RNUZBZ9QQ

PGHZDBTFZ95U

R89FPLM9S

BMTCZBZMFS

BMTFZBZQNC

SD14G84FCC

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 8: How to grab free rewards

Step 1:

To claim the freebies and redeem BGMI free codes, you will need to first visit the game's official website - https://www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.

Step 2:

After that, you will need to enter your Character ID, Redemption Code from the mentioned list, and the Verification Code in the marked fields.

Step 3:

Tap on Redeem and it will ask you to verify all the details. Click on the OK button to confirm the BGMI redemption code and claim the rewards.

Step 4:

And it's done! The process of the BGMI Redemption code is successful. You will get your freebies soon! Keep playing, and keep winning!