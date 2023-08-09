BGMI Redeem Codes for August 9: Dragonball collaboration set to bring exciting rewards

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 9: Krafton, the developer of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has announced that the game's next big update, BGMI version 2.7 will be released on August 9. It will not only bring bug fixes and gameplay improvements, but also new modes, and other in-game content. These updates are important as they keep the players engaged in the game, and stop them from switching over to other battle royale games like Garena Free Fire MAX. One of the most exciting additions to the game will be the new collaboration with Dragonball! Check details

Dragonball x BGMI

BGMI has announced a new collaboration called Dragonball Super, where its developers will introduce Dragonball-themed content in the game. Through this, players will be able to grab dragon balls in the Dragon Ball Village. The Battle Royale: Dragon Ball Super will be added to the Erangle map. Moreover, BGMI players will be able to utilize Goku's signature move Goku Justu to defeat opponents. Apart from this, items such as Shenron Dragon and Kame House will also be available, along with a new anime-themed map to the game.

Building up the hype before this new collaboration is rolled out, the official account of BGMI wrote on Instagram, “Something exciting is detected on your radar!”, while sharing a teaser of a new map. So, be sure to download the new update on August 9 and log back in to experience the Dragonball phenomenon in BGMI!

Moving on to BGMI redeem codes, you can get your hands on weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and other rewards without paying anything. Check out BGMI redeem codes for August 9.

BGMI Redeem codes for August 9

GPHZDBTFZM24U

KARZBZYTR

SD14G84FCC

RNUZBZ9QQ

SD16Z66XHH

R89FPLM9S

S78FTU2XJ

PGHZDBTFZ95U

UKUZBZGWF

BMTCZBZMFS

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.