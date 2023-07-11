Home How To BGMI Redeem Codes for July 11: Give your character a free upgrade, boost your fighting prowess

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 11: Give your character a free upgrade, boost your fighting prowess

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 11: BGMI players can take advantage of redeem codes to get their hands on freebies and give your character a cosmetic makeover. Here’s how.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 11 2023, 06:42 IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India
BGMI Redeem Codes for July 11 unlock a bunch of free rewards. (Battlegrounds Mobile India)
Battlegrounds Mobile India
BGMI Redeem Codes for July 11 unlock a bunch of free rewards. (Battlegrounds Mobile India)

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 11: Yet another Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) tournament is set to begin as the Villager Esports Pro Invitational finals kick off today, July 11, promising three days of action-filled fun for e-sports enthusiasts. The six-day Villager Esports Pro Invitational originally featured 24 teams which were reduced to 16 once the tournament ended, and these teams will be taking part in the grand final, which will go on till July 13. So, if you're a BGMI player, be sure to check out this amazing tournament.

Villager Esports Pro Invitational finals

Since its comeback in India, there have been several BGMI tournaments such as the iQOO Pro Series 2023 has been announced with a prize pool of Rs. 10 lakh. Now, the Villager Esports Pro Invitational finals will kick off today, offering players to win from a prize pool of Rs. 2 lahks. The grand finals will start at 12 PM and six matches will be held, with the rest of them continuing tomorrow. BGMI players can watch this event as it will be streamed on the official Villager eSports YouTube and Loco Channels.

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 11

You can grab in-game items such as skins, weapon skins, costumes, and more, to give your character a cosmetic upgrade with BGMI redeem codes. Do note that these redeem codes are only valid for a limited time so you should grab them as soon as possible.

  • SD16Z66XHH
  • BOBR3IBMT
  • GPHZDBTFZM24U
  • KARZBZYTR
  • SD14G84FCC
  • GPHZDBTFZM24U
  • PGHZDBTFZ95U
  • BOBR3IBMT
  • GPHZDBTFZM24U
  • KARZBZYTR
  • S78FTU2XJ
  • GPHZDBTFZM24U
  • RNUZBZ9QQ
  • PGHZDBTFZ95U

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 11: How to grab free rewards

Step 1:

To claim the freebies and redeem BGMI free codes, you will need to first visit the game's official website - https://www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.

Step 2:

After that, you will need to enter your Character ID, Redemption Code from the mentioned list, and the Verification Code in the marked fields.

Step 3:

Tap on Redeem and it will ask you to verify all the details. Click on the OK button to confirm the BGMI redemption code and claim the rewards.

Step 4:

And it's done! The process of the BGMI Redemption code is successful. You will get your freebies soon! Keep playing, and keep winning!

First Published Date: 11 Jul, 06:41 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets