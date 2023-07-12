BGMI Redeem Codes for July 12: Grab the Princess Guard Crate on a discount!

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players have the opportunity to grab the Princess Guard Crate with a heavy discount! Apart from this, they can also get their hands on exclusive skins and other rewards at a reduced price. Krafton, the game's developer, regularly rolls out limited-time events and tournaments to keep players engaged in the game. Since its comeback in India, several BGMI tournaments have been held, with the latest Villager BGMI Pro Invitational finals taking place right now.

The new Princess Guard Crate usually costs 60 UC. However, BGMI players have a limited window of opportunity to grab it for just 18 UC! In this crate, BGMI players can get their hands on Crescent Princess Set, the Red and Green Soldier Sets, the Slayer Bear Head, and other rewards. If you wish to gain multiple rewards, you can open this crate 10 times by spending just 540 UC.

Do note that all these rewards are only cosmetic upgrades that can give your in-game character a makeover. They do not have any special abilities and will not boost your character stats in any way. However, it is still a great way to make your BGMI character stand out from the rest of the players!

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 12

Do note that these redeem codes are only valid for a limited time so you should grab them as soon as possible.

BOBR3IBMT

GPHZDBTFZM24U

KARZBZYTR

SD14G84FCC

RNUZBZ9QQ

TQIZBZ76F

SD16Z66XHH

R89FPLM9S

S78FTU2XJ

PGHZDBTFZ95U

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 12: How to grab free rewards

Step 1:

To claim the freebies and redeem BGMI free codes, you will need to first visit the game's official website - https://www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.

Step 2:

After that, you will need to enter your Character ID, Redemption Code from the mentioned list, and the Verification Code in the marked fields.

Step 3:

Tap on Redeem and it will ask you to verify all the details. Click on the OK button to confirm the BGMI redemption code and claim the rewards.

Step 4:

And it's done! The process of the BGMI Redemption code is successful. You will get your freebies soon! Keep playing, and keep winning!