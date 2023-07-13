BGMI Redeem Codes for July 13: Freebies are up for grabs and 3 tips to win

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 13: One of the safest ways to succeed in BGMI is if you're playing in a team. Make sure not to wander off too far as you'll be susceptible to enemy attacks. A team can help you take on a swarm of enemies and last until the end. You can also pick a vehicle to make traversal easy with your team. Moreover, seasoned BGMI players tend to stay within the safe zone to avoid being pinned down by their opponents. This will help you keep track of your opponent's moves while staying safe. Moreover, moving all the time is a skill that will take time for you to master, but once you do, you can progress really fast in the game.

Other BGMI tips

1. Stay at a high ground - Having a high ground advantage is essential when you engage in battle. You can pick off enemies discreetly with a sniper rifle without having them swarm you. This will make it harder for the opponent to attack because you will have better shooting angles to eliminate them. If pointed correctly, the enemy will either be pinned down or eliminated.

2. Grab resources as soon as possible - Whenever you land in an area, make sure to grab weapons, ammo, melee weapons, and other items as soon as possible as opponents will swarm you. BGMI players should first gather maximum resources before heading into battle. This will enable you to fight until the end without worrying about med kits and ammo.

3. Land at the right spot - Landing spots are one of the most crucial starting decisions you can make in BGMI. Avoid any central locations and choose places that are few houses where opponents can hide and shoot from.

Now that you know about some of the ways through which you can win in BGMI, you can also take advantage of redeem codes that give you access to free cosmetic items. Check out BGMI redeem codes for July 13 here.

BGMI Redeem codes for July 13

SIWEST4YLXR

BDNKUPRMF4

FENKYU5ATPD

LEVKIN1QPCZ

VETREL2IMHX

ZADROT5QLHP

BOBR3IBMTO

KARZBZYTR

SD14G84FCC

GPHZDBTFZM24U

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.