BGMI redeem codes for July 15: Stunning rewards to make your day

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 15 2023, 07:41 IST
BGMI redeem codes for July 15: The game is starting its biggest UC festival to let users purchase a high amount of UC (the in-game currency). Players can go to the spin station, and then spin the two separate slot machine interfaces where one shows the value of UC and the other is a multiplier. Announcing it, the official BGMI Instagram account said, “Spin your hearts away and win BIG! Here's your chance for getting awesome bonus on UC! Grab it and get that set you've always wanted”. However, if you want to get that set without spending your money, then you have to use these redeem codes. Check them below.

BGMI Redeem Codes

Like other battle royale games such as Garena Free Fire, the developers of BGMI also release redeem codes on a regular basis, which players can use to unlock exciting rewards and freebies such as weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits, and many more.

BGMI's in-game currency is known as ‘Unknown Cash' (UC), which can be used to buy items from the in-game store. BGMI redeemable codes are applicable on a variety of items from a simple congratulatory chicken to gun and parachute skins. Here's how you can redeem codes in Battlegrounds Mobile India to purchase in-game items.

BGMI redeem codes for July 15

TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin

5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes

GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin

KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit

JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan

UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks

TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit

RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin

R89FPLM9S – Companion

BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

5FG10D33 – Outfit for Free

TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle

BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set

SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun

RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

How to grab rewards through BGMI Redeem Codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.

First Published Date: 15 Jul, 07:34 IST
