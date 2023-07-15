BGMI redeem codes for July 15: Stunning rewards to make your day
BGMI redeem codes for July 15: The game is starting its biggest UC festival to let users purchase a high amount of UC (the in-game currency). Players can go to the spin station, and then spin the two separate slot machine interfaces where one shows the value of UC and the other is a multiplier. Announcing it, the official BGMI Instagram account said, “Spin your hearts away and win BIG! Here's your chance for getting awesome bonus on UC! Grab it and get that set you've always wanted”. However, if you want to get that set without spending your money, then you have to use these redeem codes. Check them below.
BGMI Redeem Codes
Like other battle royale games such as Garena Free Fire, the developers of BGMI also release redeem codes on a regular basis, which players can use to unlock exciting rewards and freebies such as weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits, and many more.
BGMI's in-game currency is known as ‘Unknown Cash' (UC), which can be used to buy items from the in-game store. BGMI redeemable codes are applicable on a variety of items from a simple congratulatory chicken to gun and parachute skins. Here's how you can redeem codes in Battlegrounds Mobile India to purchase in-game items.
BGMI redeem codes for July 15
TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin
5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes
GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin
KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit
JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan
UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks
TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit
RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin
PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin
R89FPLM9S – Companion
BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
5FG10D33 – Outfit for Free
TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle
BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set
SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun
RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin
How to grab rewards through BGMI Redeem Codes
Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID
Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided
Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.
Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.
