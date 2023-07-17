Home How To BGMI Redeem Codes for July 17: A1 Royal Pass rewards leaked! Know what’s coming

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 17: A1 Royal Pass rewards leaked! Know what’s coming

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 17: Players can get their hands on cosmetic items free of cost with BGMI redeem codes. Know how to claim them. The details of the upcoming A1 Royal Pass have also been leaked.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 17 2023, 06:21 IST
Redeem BGMI codes to get your hands on exciting freebies. Know how. (BGMI)

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 17: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players are in for an exciting time ahead as details of the upcoming A1 Royal Pass have been leaked. While no free rewards are expected to feature, players will be presented with a set of challenges that they will need to overcome to win prizes. The details of the A1 Royal Pass were seen on the Classified YT YouTube channel. Here's everything you need to know about the A1 Royal Pass.

A1 Royal Pass: Details leaked

As per the reports, the A1 Royal Pass will be available in two tiers - Elite, which will cost 360 UC, and Elite Plus, which will be priced at a hefty 960 UC. The Royal Pass will be available for a period of eight weeks, giving players ample time to get all the rewards and earn up to 100 RP levels by completing all the challenges.

If you wish to change the appearance of your weapons, you will be able to do so with the A1 Phantom M416 weapons skin. Not liking the outfit you're wearing in the game? Grab the A1 Phantom outfit, and change your look. Apart from this, you can also grab A1 Phantom Backpack and the A1 Phantom Headgear as part of the A1 Royal Pass. If you wish to grab all the above-mentioned items, then you will need to reach RP level 100, and that will unlock the A1 Phantom outfit.

Moving on to BGMI redeem codes, you can get your hands on weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and other rewards without paying anything. Check out BGMI redeem codes for July 17.

BGMI Redeem codes for July 17

  • FENKYU5ATPD
  • LEVKIN1QPCZ
  • VETREL2IMHX
  • ZADROT5QLHP
  • BOBR3IBMTO
  • SIWEST4YLXR
  • BDNKUPRMF4
  • RNUZBZ9QQ
  • TQIZBZ76F
  • SD16Z66XHH
  • R89FPLM9S
  • S78FTU2XJ

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.

First Published Date: 17 Jul, 06:20 IST
