BGMI Redeem Codes for July 18: Need to build up your strength? Boost it high with these freebies

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 18: While there are several alternatives to Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) such as Garena Free Fire MAX and Call of Duty Mobile, none have captured the Indian audience since Krafton's battle royale made its comeback in India after a 10-month absence. With the ban lifted, many newcomers are joining the race to become expert players on the battleground.

Common mistakes to avoid in BGMI

To succeed in BGMI and last till the end, new players should avoid landing in hot and popular drop zones, where some of the most elite and professional players tend to land. These are areas where you can face early battles and conflicts that can get you killed early and it will reduce your ranking. You should also make sure that you have enough supplies and also keep restocking once you feel like you do not have enough. Taking cover in the game ensures safety and minimizes harm to your supplies like your helmet and vest.

Moreover, if you get stuck in the blue zone then there is no coming back. Monitor the map every now and then to stay within the white circle or safe zone. Lastly, try to find the weapon you perform the best with, and then go to the training ground to improve your mastery over that weapon.

Moving on to BGMI redeem codes, you can get your hands on weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and other rewards without paying anything. Check out BGMI redeem codes for July 18.

BGMI Redeem codes for July 18

R89FPLM9S

S78FTU2XJ

LEVKIN1QPCZ

FENKYU5ATPD

ZADROT5QLHP

VETREL2IMHX

BOBR3IBMTO

BDNKUPRMF4

RNUZBZ9QQ

SIWEST4YLXR

TQIZBZ76F

SD16Z66XHH

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.