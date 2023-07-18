Home How To BGMI Redeem Codes for July 18: Need to build up your strength? Boost it high with these freebies

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 18: Need to build up your strength? Boost it high with these freebies

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 18: New to BGMI? Know about some of the common mistakes beginners should avoid. You can also grab free cosmetic items in the game with BGMI redeem codes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 18 2023, 06:42 IST
BGMI
Redeem BGMI codes to get your hands on exciting freebies. Know how. (BGMI)
BGMI
Redeem BGMI codes to get your hands on exciting freebies. Know how. (BGMI)

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 18: While there are several alternatives to Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) such as Garena Free Fire MAX and Call of Duty Mobile, none have captured the Indian audience since Krafton's battle royale made its comeback in India after a 10-month absence. With the ban lifted, many newcomers are joining the race to become expert players on the battleground.

Common mistakes to avoid in BGMI

To succeed in BGMI and last till the end, new players should avoid landing in hot and popular drop zones, where some of the most elite and professional players tend to land. These are areas where you can face early battles and conflicts that can get you killed early and it will reduce your ranking. You should also make sure that you have enough supplies and also keep restocking once you feel like you do not have enough. Taking cover in the game ensures safety and minimizes harm to your supplies like your helmet and vest.

Moreover, if you get stuck in the blue zone then there is no coming back. Monitor the map every now and then to stay within the white circle or safe zone. Lastly, try to find the weapon you perform the best with, and then go to the training ground to improve your mastery over that weapon.

Moving on to BGMI redeem codes, you can get your hands on weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and other rewards without paying anything. Check out BGMI redeem codes for July 18.

BGMI Redeem codes for July 18

  • R89FPLM9S
  • S78FTU2XJ
  • LEVKIN1QPCZ
  • FENKYU5ATPD
  • ZADROT5QLHP
  • VETREL2IMHX
  • BOBR3IBMTO
  • BDNKUPRMF4
  • RNUZBZ9QQ
  • SIWEST4YLXR
  • TQIZBZ76F
  • SD16Z66XHH

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Jul, 06:41 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

The 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruling means that only UK regulators stand between the companies closing the deal before a July 18 deadline.
FTC Loses Appeal Bid to Block Microsoft-Activision Deal
GTA V cheat codes
Grab GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC
GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets