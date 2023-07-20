Home How To BGMI Redeem Codes for July 20: Grab the Ocean Friends Crate with a 70% discount!

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 20: Krafton, the developer of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), regularly rolls out limited-time events and tournaments to keep players engaged in the game. Since its comeback in India, several BGMI tournaments have been held, with BGIS 2023 being the upcoming tournament with a prize pool of a whopping Rs. 2 crores! Apart from tournaments, the game also rolls out limited-time rewards that players can grab. The Ocean Friends Crate is one such prize that is currently on offer for a limited time in the game.

Ocean Friends Crate in BGMI

BGMI players have a limited window of opportunity to open the Ocean Friends Crate for just 18 UC, which is a discount of almost 70 percent on its original value!

In this crate, BGMI players can get their hands on Sea Serpent Set, Manta Ray Set, Frog Prince Backpack, and other outfits such as a jellyfish outfit, shark outfit, and dolphin outfit. If you wish to gain multiple rewards, you can open this crate 10 times by spending just 540 UC, a 10 percent drop off its original price.

Do note that all these rewards are only cosmetic upgrades that can give your in-game character a makeover. They do not have any special abilities and will not boost your character stats in any way. However, it is still a great way to make your BGMI character stand out from the rest of the players

Moving on to BGMI redeem codes, you can get your hands on weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and other rewards without paying anything. Check out BGMI redeem codes for July 20.

BGMI Redeem codes for July 20

  • LEVKIN1QPCZ
  • VETREL2IMHX
  • ZADROT5QLHP
  • BOBR3IBMTO
  • SIWEST4YLXR
  • BDNKUPRMF4
  • GPHZDBTFZM24U
  • KARZBZYTR
  • SD14G84FCC
  • GPHZDBTFZM24U

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.

First Published Date: 20 Jul, 07:16 IST
