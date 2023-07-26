Home How To BGMI Redeem Codes for July 26: Get in-game items for free! Here’s how

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 26: If you wish to get your hands on free items in BGMI, check out the redeem codes here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 26 2023, 07:11 IST
Redeem BGMI codes to get your hands on exciting freebies. Know how. (BGMI)
BGMI Redeem Codes for July 26: The A1 Royal Pass is coming! According to recent reports, the 2.6 update of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is set to go live in the first week of August, and the A1 Royal Pass is expected to roll out along with it. The pass will bring several prizes, although none of them will be free and players will be presented with a set of challenges that they will need to overcome to win prizes. Here's all you need to know about the A1 Royal Pass in BGMI.

A1 Royal Pass: Details

The A1 Royal Pass in BGMI will bring several notable rewards for players. If you wish to change the appearance of your weapons, you will be able to do so with the A1 Phantom M416 weapons skin. Not liking the outfit you're wearing in the game? Grab the A1 Phantom outfit, and change your look. Apart from this, you can also grab A1 Phantom Backpack and the A1 Phantom Headgear as part of the A1 Royal Pass. If you wish to grab all the above-mentioned items, then you will need to reach RP level 100, and that will unlock the A1 Phantom outfit.

How much will it cost? The A1 Royal Pass will be available in two tiers - Elite, which will cost 360 UC, and Elite Plus, which will be priced at a hefty 960 UC. The Royal Pass will be available for a period of eight weeks, giving players ample time to get all the rewards and earn up to 100 RP levels by completing all the challenges.

Moving on to BGMI redeem codes, you can get your hands on weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and other rewards without paying anything. Check out BGMI redeem codes for July 26.

BGMI Redeem codes for July 26

  • GPHZDBTFZM24U
  • KARZBZYTR
  • SD14G84FCC
  • RNUZBZ9QQ
  • TQIZBZ76F
  • SD16Z66XHH
  • S78FTU2XJ
  • LEVKIN1QPCZ
  • ZADROT5QLHP
  • TIFZBHZK4A
  • DKJU9GTDSM

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.

First Published Date: 26 Jul, 07:11 IST
