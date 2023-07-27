BGMI Redeem Codes for July 27: Krafton’s tournament to begin soon!

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 27: This year's biggest Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) tournament, named the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023, is set to start soon and the registrations are already ongoing. Since making its comeback in India, this is the first official tournament organized by Krafton, the game's developer. At present, The Grind is taking place where a total of 256 teams have participated, and only 64 of them will proceed to the second round of the main tournament.

BGIS 2023: Details

The registrations for BGIS 2023 are already ongoing and they will be live only until August 2, and the matches will begin on August 10. Astonishingly, BGIS 2023 has a prize pool of a whopping Rs. 2 crore! Announcing BGIS 2023, BGMI wrote on its official Instagram handle, “The stage is set for India's biggest grassroot esports event! BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES 2023 is finally here. With a prize pool of INR 2,00,00,000 up for grabs, the competition is about to get fierce.”

The team which wins BGIS 2023 will win a staggering sum of Rs. 75,00,000! The teams coming in second and third would stand to win Rs. 37,50,000 and Rs. 25,00,000 respectively.

Moving on to the individual prizes, the BGIS 2023 MVP will win Rs. 4,00,000 while the MVP will win Rs. 2,00,000. The MVP of the finals will earn Rs. 2,00,000. The IGL will also win a sum of Rs. 2,00,000.

Moving on to BGMI redeem codes, you can get your hands on weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and other rewards without paying anything. Check out BGMI redeem codes for July 27.

BGMI Redeem codes for July 27

SIWEST4YLXR

BDNKUPRMF4

FENKYU5ATPD

LEVKIN1QPCZ

GPHZDBTFZM24U

KARZBZYTR

SD14G84FCC

VETREL2IMHX

ZADROT5QLHP

BOBR3IBMTO

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.