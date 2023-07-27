Home How To BGMI Redeem Codes for July 27: Krafton’s tournament to begin soon!

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 27: Krafton’s tournament to begin soon!

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 27: You can get your hands on cosmetic items free of cost with BGMI redeem codes. Know how to claim them. Moreover, this year’s biggest BGMI tournament with a prize pool of a whopping Rs. 2 crores has begun!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 27 2023, 08:38 IST
BGMI
Redeem BGMI codes to get your hands on exciting freebies. Know how. (BGMI)
BGMI
Redeem BGMI codes to get your hands on exciting freebies. Know how. (BGMI)

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 27: This year's biggest Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) tournament, named the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023, is set to start soon and the registrations are already ongoing. Since making its comeback in India, this is the first official tournament organized by Krafton, the game's developer. At present, The Grind is taking place where a total of 256 teams have participated, and only 64 of them will proceed to the second round of the main tournament.

BGIS 2023: Details

The registrations for BGIS 2023 are already ongoing and they will be live only until August 2, and the matches will begin on August 10. Astonishingly, BGIS 2023 has a prize pool of a whopping Rs. 2 crore! Announcing BGIS 2023, BGMI wrote on its official Instagram handle, “The stage is set for India's biggest grassroot esports event! BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES 2023 is finally here. With a prize pool of INR 2,00,00,000 up for grabs, the competition is about to get fierce.”

The team which wins BGIS 2023 will win a staggering sum of Rs. 75,00,000! The teams coming in second and third would stand to win Rs. 37,50,000 and Rs. 25,00,000 respectively.

Moving on to the individual prizes, the BGIS 2023 MVP will win Rs. 4,00,000 while the MVP will win Rs. 2,00,000. The MVP of the finals will earn Rs. 2,00,000. The IGL will also win a sum of Rs. 2,00,000.

Moving on to BGMI redeem codes, you can get your hands on weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and other rewards without paying anything. Check out BGMI redeem codes for July 27.

BGMI Redeem codes for July 27

  • SIWEST4YLXR
  • BDNKUPRMF4
  • FENKYU5ATPD
  • LEVKIN1QPCZ
  • GPHZDBTFZM24U
  • KARZBZYTR
  • SD14G84FCC
  • VETREL2IMHX
  • ZADROT5QLHP
  • BOBR3IBMTO

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Jul, 07:27 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets