BGMI Redeem Codes for July 29: Win rare skins, weapons, outfits, more

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 29: Want to give your character a cosmetic makeover? Check out the BGMI redeem codes which unlock a bunch of exciting rewards for free!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 29 2023, 07:03 IST
BGMI Redeem Codes for July 29: If you're a Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) player, then you must know that your primary objective in the game is to engage in battle and outlast your opponents to become the lone winner. However, you can also earn additional rewards with airdrops which contain rare equipment and can give you an edge on the battlefield. One of the top pieces of equipment that you can get by airdrops is the MK14 assault rifle. With additional marksmen capabilities, this rifle is perfect for all types of combat, be it close-range or long-range.

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 29

If you want to cosmetic upgrades in the game, you can take advantage of BGMI redeem codes. While these will not give you any tactical advantage over your enemies, you can make your character stand out with unique skins. Moreover, it is a great way of showing off your team by wearing the same colours. While you can purchase cosmetic upgrades using UC, the in-game currency can become scarce, especially if you're progressing slowly. Therefore, redeem codes are a great way to get your hands on weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC and other rewards. Do note that these redeem codes are only valid for a limited time so you should grab them as soon as possible.

  • BTOQZHZ8CQ
  • TQIZBZ76F
  • 5FG10D33
  • GPHZDBTFZM24U
  • KARZBZYTR
  • JJCZCDZJ9U
  • UKUZBZGWF
  • TIFZBHZK4A
  • RNUZBZ9QQ
  • PGHZDBTFZ95U
  • R89FPLM9S
  • BMTCZBZMFS
  • 5FG10D33
  • TQIZBz76F
  • BMTFZBZQNC
  • SD14G84FCC
  • RNUZBZ9QQ

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 29: How to grab free rewards

Step 1:

To claim the freebies and redeem BGMI free codes, you will need to first visit the game's official website - https://www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.

Step 2:

After that, you will need to enter your Character ID, Redemption Code from the mentioned list, and the Verification Code in the marked fields.

Step 3:

Tap on Redeem and it will ask you to verify all the details. Click on the OK button to confirm the BGMI redemption code and claim the rewards.

Step 4:

And it's done! The process of the BGMI Redemption code is successful. You will get your freebies soon! Keep playing, and keep winning!

First Published Date: 29 Jul, 07:03 IST
