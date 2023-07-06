BGMI Redeem Codes for July 6: Moondrop Eterna set on offer!

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 6: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players have the opportunity to get several amazing rewards as the new Moonlight Throne event is now live! Krafton, the developer of the game, announced on Instagram that BGMI players can get their hands on the sensational Moondrop Eterna set as the top prize during the event. To keep players engaged, the game developers announce similar events regularly. Do note that these are only live for a limited time, therefore you only have a narrow window to grab their rewards.

How to get the Moondrop Eterna set

The Moondrop Eterna set is the top prize that is offered to the players during the Moonlight Throne event, but there are other rewards too. Each reward has a different Moondrop Gem requirement that players must collect to get the desired reward. The Moondrop Eterna emote and Moondrop Eterna helmet are the easiest rewards to get with players required to collect one and two Moondrop Gems respectively. On the other hand, the Moondrop Eterna M249, Moondrop Eterna cover, and Moondrop Eterna glider all require three Moondrop Gems. To grab the whole set, BGMI players must obtain six Moondrop Gems.

Apart from such timed events, BGMI players can also get their hands on cosmetic rewards for free through BGMI redeem codes. Through these codes, you can get weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and more rewards without paying anything! So, if you're interested in giving your character a cosmetic makeover or earning some free UC, check out the BGMI redeem codes for July 6.

BGMI Redeem codes for July 6

SD16Z66XHH

R89FPLM9S

S78FTU2XJ

PGHZDBTFZ95U

UKUZBZGWF

LEVKIN1QPCZ

GPHZDBTFZM24U

VETREL2IMHX

ZADROT5QLHP

SIWEST4YLXR

BDNKUPRMF4

BOBR3IBMTO

KARZBZYTR

SD14G84FCC

Steps to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.