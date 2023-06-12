BGMI Redeem Codes for June 12: Get exciting power-boosters for free! Here’s how

Popular battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) recently made its comeback in India along with a new update. The BGMI 2.5 update brings Nusa, a new tropical map that gives players an opportunity to work on their decision-making and tactics. Players are also equipped with two new weapons, Tactical Crossbow, and NS2000 Shotgun. Moreover, players now also have access to a new 2-seater vehicle called Quad and a new Stygian Liege X-Suit. To celebrate the update, BGMI will be giving players 4 free new outfits to keep permanently!

According to reports, BGMI will be available for a 3-month period initially and under this period it will be monitored by government officials. Moreover, the game developers are required to make specific in-game changes. The game made a comeback on May 29 and in less than a month, it has dropped a new update that introduces a new map and new weapons, and has launched the BGMI Rising tournament too with a prize pool of 25 lakh!

BGMI Redeem Codes for June 12

If you're interested in getting more BGMI in-game rewards for free, you can take advantage of the redeem codes that are issued for the game. BGMI offers Redeem Codes on a regular basis to its players to unlock exciting rewards and freebies such as weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and many more. Do note that these redeem codes are only valid for a limited time so you should grab them as soon as possible.

QIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin 5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin R89FPLM9S – Companion BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece 5FG10D33 – Outfit for Free TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

BGMI Redeem Codes for June 12: How to grab free rewards

Step 1:

To claim the freebies and redeem BGMI free codes, you will need to first visit the game's official website - https://www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.

Step 2:

After that, you will need to enter your Character ID, Redemption Code from the mentioned list, and the Verification Code in the marked fields.

Step 3:

Tap on Redeem and it will ask you to verify all the details. Click on the OK button to confirm the BGMI redemption code and claim the rewards.

Step 4:

And it's done! The process of the BGMI Redemption code is successful. You will get your freebies soon! Keep playing, and keep winning!