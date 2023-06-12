BGMI Redeem Codes for June 12: Get exciting power-boosters for free! Here’s how
BGMI Redeem Codes for June 12: With BGMI back in India, grab the latest set of redeem codes and unlock a bunch of exciting rewards! Check the step-by-step guide here.
Popular battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) recently made its comeback in India along with a new update. The BGMI 2.5 update brings Nusa, a new tropical map that gives players an opportunity to work on their decision-making and tactics. Players are also equipped with two new weapons, Tactical Crossbow, and NS2000 Shotgun. Moreover, players now also have access to a new 2-seater vehicle called Quad and a new Stygian Liege X-Suit. To celebrate the update, BGMI will be giving players 4 free new outfits to keep permanently!
BGMI comeback announcement
According to reports, BGMI will be available for a 3-month period initially and under this period it will be monitored by government officials. Moreover, the game developers are required to make specific in-game changes. The game made a comeback on May 29 and in less than a month, it has dropped a new update that introduces a new map and new weapons, and has launched the BGMI Rising tournament too with a prize pool of 25 lakh!
BGMI Redeem Codes for June 12
If you're interested in getting more BGMI in-game rewards for free, you can take advantage of the redeem codes that are issued for the game. BGMI offers Redeem Codes on a regular basis to its players to unlock exciting rewards and freebies such as weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and many more. Do note that these redeem codes are only valid for a limited time so you should grab them as soon as possible.
- QIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin
- 5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes
- GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin
- KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit
- JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan
- UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks
- TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit
- RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin
- PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin
- R89FPLM9S – Companion
- BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
- 5FG10D33 – Outfit for Free
- TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle
- BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set
- SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun
- RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin
BGMI Redeem Codes for June 12: How to grab free rewards
Step 1:
To claim the freebies and redeem BGMI free codes, you will need to first visit the game's official website - https://www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.
Step 2:
After that, you will need to enter your Character ID, Redemption Code from the mentioned list, and the Verification Code in the marked fields.
Step 3:
Tap on Redeem and it will ask you to verify all the details. Click on the OK button to confirm the BGMI redemption code and claim the rewards.
Step 4:
And it's done! The process of the BGMI Redemption code is successful. You will get your freebies soon! Keep playing, and keep winning!
Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71686531547450