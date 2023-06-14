BGMI Redeem Codes for June 14: Game on! Boost your power with these free rewards!
BGMI Redeem Codes for June 14: Want to get a gameplay boost? Check out the latest set of redeem codes for BGMI and unlock a bunch of exciting rewards! Here’s how.
BGMI Redeem Codes for June 14: Soon after the ban of PUBG Mobile in India, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) took over the vacated space and secured one of the top spots among the various battle royale titles. Although it was banned too about 10 months ago, the government of India made a decision to allow the game back in the country, albeit with some changes. Like other battle royale games such as Garena Free Fire, the developers of BGMI also release redeem codes on a regular basis, which players can use to unlock exciting rewards and freebies such as weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and many more.
BGMI redeem codes feature allows players to access certain in-game items by using different codes for free. Gamers do not have to pay anything for these items.
Advantages of BGMI redeem codes
Redeem codes allow those gamers who do not want to purchase the in-game currency, ‘Unknown Cash' (UC), to buy items from the in-game store. BGMI redeemable codes are applicable on a variety of items from a simple congratulatory chicken to gun and parachute skins. Here's how you can redeem codes in Battlegrounds Mobile India to purchase in-game items.
BGMI Redeem codes for June 14
TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin
5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes
GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin
KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit
JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan
UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks
TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit
RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin
PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin
R89FPLM9S – Companion
BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
5FG10D33 – Outfit for Free
TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle
BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set
SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun
RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin
How to get BGMI to redeem codes to buy in-game items
Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID
Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided
Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.
Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.
