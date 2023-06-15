BGMI Redeem Codes for June 15: Don’t miss the chance to get free rewards today!

BGMI Redeem Codes for June 15: If you're a Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) player and still haven't downloaded the latest 2.5 update, then you should do it as soon as possible as a bunch of amazing things are coming your way! The update introduces Nusa, a new tropical map that gives players an opportunity to work on their decision-making and tactics. It is a 1x1 map of a tropical resort island and is the smallest map in the game. It features game mechanics such as zipline and elevators. You also get to see zorb balls, a swimming pool, combustible buildings, and destructible jars.

Other additions

Players are also equipped with two new weapons, Tactical Crossbow, and NS2000 Shotgun. Additionally, the game also gets two new voice packs that contain the voices of popular YouTube streamers and pro gamers Mortal (Naman Mathur) and Thug (Animesh Agarwal). Moreover, BGMI players also have access to a new 2-seater vehicle called Quad and a new Stygian Liege X-Suit. Other notable improvements include a Super Recall feature that is specifically designed for squad members who frequently get eliminated.

BGMI redeem codes feature allows players to access certain in-game items by using different codes for free. Gamers do not have to pay anything for these items.

BGMI Redeem codes for June 15

BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set

SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun

RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

VETREL2IMHX- Bumble Bee Set

TIFZBHZK4A- Legendary Outfit

BOBR3IBMT- Desert Ranger Set

GPHZDBTFZM24U- Gun Skin (UMP9)

KARZBZYTR- Skin (KAR98 Sniper)

SD14G84FCC- AKM Skin

RNUZBZ9QQ- Outfit

TQIZBZ76F- Motor Vehicle Skin

SD16Z66XHH- Gun Skin

S78FTU2XJ- New Skin (M16A4)

Steps to Redeem BGMI codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.