BGMI redeem codes for June 18: Exciting rewards die you! Grab them quickly

BGMI redeem codes for June 18: With BGMI comeback in India, grab the latest set of redeem codes to unlock a bunch of exciting rewards! Check the step-by-step guide here.
BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) has gained immense popularity in India since its release. The game has been downloaded over 100 million times and boasts a player base of over 50 million active users. BGMI has received high praise for its realistic graphics, engaging gameplay, optimisation, fast-paced action, and diverse game modes. Moreover, the game's dedication to fair play and its efforts to foster a safe and inclusive gaming environment have contributed to its position as one of the top games. Playing BGMI allows you to make new friends and enjoy the game together while having a great time. Additionally, you can take part in tournaments and have the opportunity to win exciting prizes.
BGMI Redeem Codes for June 18
If you want to receive additional free in-game rewards in BGMI, you can use redeem codes that are provided. BGMI regularly offers redeem codes to players, granting access to thrilling rewards and freebies like weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and much more. It's important to remember that these redeem codes have a limited validity period, so it's advisable to grab them as soon as you can.
Check the codes below:
- BTOQZHZ8CQ – New!
- TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin
- 5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes
- GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin
- KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit
- JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan
- UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks
- TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit
- RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin
- PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin
- R89FPLM9S – Companion
- BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
- TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle
- BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set
- SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun
BGMI Redeem Codes for June 18: How to grab free rewards
To claim the freebies and redeem BGMI free codes, you will need to first visit the game’s official website - https://www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.
After that, you will need to enter your Character ID, Redemption Code from the mentioned list, and the Verification Code in the marked fields.
Tap on Redeem and it will ask you to verify all the details. Click on the OK button to confirm the BGMI redemption code and claim the rewards.
And it’s done! The process of the BGMI Redemption code is successful. You will get your freebies soon! Keep playing, and keep winning!
