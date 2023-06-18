BGMI redeem codes for June 18: Exciting rewards die you! Grab them quickly

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) has gained immense popularity in India since its release. The game has been downloaded over 100 million times and boasts a player base of over 50 million active users. BGMI has received high praise for its realistic graphics, engaging gameplay, optimisation, fast-paced action, and diverse game modes. Moreover, the game's dedication to fair play and its efforts to foster a safe and inclusive gaming environment have contributed to its position as one of the top games. Playing BGMI allows you to make new friends and enjoy the game together while having a great time. Additionally, you can take part in tournaments and have the opportunity to win exciting prizes.

BGMI Redeem Codes for June 18

If you want to receive additional free in-game rewards in BGMI, you can use redeem codes that are provided. BGMI regularly offers redeem codes to players, granting access to thrilling rewards and freebies like weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and much more. It's important to remember that these redeem codes have a limited validity period, so it's advisable to grab them as soon as you can.

Check the codes below:

BTOQZHZ8CQ – New!

TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin

5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes

GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin

KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit

JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan

UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks

TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit

RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin

R89FPLM9S – Companion

BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

5FG10D33 – Outfit for Free

TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle

BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set

SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun

RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin