BGMI Redeem Codes for June 20: Carry the battle forward in unbeatable style with these rewards!

BGMI Redeem Codes for June 20: Grab the latest set of redeem codes for BGMI and unlock a bunch of exciting rewards! Check the step-by-step guide here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 20 2023, 06:23 IST
BGMI redeem codes give players exciting free rewards. (Krafton)
BGMI redeem codes give players exciting free rewards. (Krafton)

BGMI Redeem Codes for June 20: Since its comeback in India, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been offering rewards and new features as incentives to players. The BGMI Skyesports Championship tournament recently concluded with Blind Esports taking the top prize. Now, another BGMI tournament is set to go live with the Upthrust Esports ‘Challengers Showdown', powered by Loco. The tournament will take place from June 20 to July 2 and it will feature 1000 open slots for teams to participate in, with a total prize pool of Rs. 10,00,000.

BGMI Redeem Codes

Like Garena Free Fire, the developers of BGMI also release redeem codes on a regular basis, which players can use to unlock exciting rewards and freebies such as weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and many more. Fans have been waiting for BGMI redeem codes for a long time now. BGMI redeem codes feature allows players to access certain in-game items by using different codes for free. Gamers do not have to pay anything for these items.

Advantages of Redeem Codes

Redeem codes allow those gamers who do not want to purchase the in-game currency, ‘Unknown Cash' (UC), to buy items from the in-game store. BGMI redeemable codes are applicable on a variety of items from a simple congratulatory chicken to gun and parachute skins. Here's how you can redeem codes in Battlegrounds Mobile India to purchase in-game items.

BGMI Redeem codes for June 20

TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin

5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes

GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin

KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit

JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan

UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks

TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit

RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin

R89FPLM9S – Companion

BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

5FG10D33 – Outfit for Free

TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle

BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set

SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun

RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

How to get BGMI to redeem codes to buy in-game items

Step 1:

Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID

Step 2:

Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided

Step 3:

Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4:

Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.

First Published Date: 20 Jun, 06:23 IST
