BGMI Redeem Codes for June 27: Blast your way to a win with free power!

BGMI Redeem Codes for June 27: BGMI players can take advantage of redeem codes to give their characters a cosmetic upgrade. Know how to claim them.
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has introduced a new event that allows players to grab exclusive in-game Bugatti vehicle skins as part of the Bugatti x BGMI collaboration. The event is named 'Speed Drift' and you can access it by visiting the event section within the game and swiping right. What's on offer? As part of the collaboration, players can get their hands on two Veyron cars, Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse and Bugatti La Voiture Noire!
BGMI Redeem Codes for June 27
While these vehicle skins are sure to make you stand out from the crowd, you can grab other in-game items such as skins, weapon skins, costumes, and more, to give your character a cosmetic upgrade. One option is to purchase these items through the in-game shop, although you will need to spend in-game credits called UC, or even real cash. If you do not wish to do that, then you can take advantage of redeem codes that unlock a bunch of free BGMI rewards!
Do note that these redeem codes are only valid for a limited time so you should grab them as soon as possible.
BOBR3IBMT- Desert Ranger Set
GPHZDBTFZM24U- Gun Skin (UMP9)
KARZBZYTR- Skin (KAR98 Sniper)
SD14G84FCC- AKM Skin
RNUZBZ9QQ- Outfit
TQIZBZ76F- Motor Vehicle Skin
SD16Z66XHH- SCAR-L Gun Skin
R89FPLM9S- Free Companion
S78FTU2XJ- New Skin (M16A4)
GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin
RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin
PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin
BGMI Redeem Codes for June 27: How to grab free rewards
Step 1:
To claim the freebies and redeem BGMI free codes, you will need to first visit the game's official website - https://www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.
Step 2:
After that, you will need to enter your Character ID, Redemption Code from the mentioned list, and the Verification Code in the marked fields.
Step 3:
Tap on Redeem and it will ask you to verify all the details. Click on the OK button to confirm the BGMI redemption code and claim the rewards.
Step 4:
And it's done! The process of the BGMI Redemption code is successful. You will get your freebies soon! Keep playing, and keep winning!
