BGMI Redeem Codes for June 28: Get in-game boost through airdrops!
BGMI Redeem Codes for June 28: Want to give your character a cosmetic makeover? Check out the BGMI redeem codes which unlock a bunch of exciting rewards for free!
BGMI Redeem Codes for June 28: If you're a Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) player, then you must know that your primary objective in the game is to engage in battle and outlast your opponents to become the lone winner. However, you can also earn additional rewards with airdrops which contain rare equipment and can give you an edge on the battlefield. One of the top pieces of equipment that you can get by airdrops is the MK14 assault rifle. With additional marksmen capabilities, this rifle is perfect for all types of combat, be it close-range or long-range.
BGMI Redeem Codes for June 28
Apart from airdrops, you can also earn cosmetic upgrades in the game through BGMI redeem codes. You can grab in-game items such as skins, weapon skins, costumes, and more, to give your character a cosmetic upgrade. Do note that these redeem codes are only valid for a limited time so you should grab them as soon as possible.
TQIZBZ76F- Motor Vehicle Skin
SD16Z66XHH- SCAR-L Gun Skin
BOBR3IBMT- Desert Ranger Set
GPHZDBTFZM24U- Gun Skin (UMP9)
KARZBZYTR- Skin (KAR98 Sniper)
SD14G84FCC- AKM Skin
GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin
RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin
PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin
BOBR3IBMT- Desert Ranger Set
GPHZDBTFZM24U- Gun Skin (UMP9)
KARZBZYTR- Skin (KAR98 Sniper)
S78FTU2XJ- New Skin (M16A4)
GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin
RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin
PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin
BGMI Redeem Codes for June 28: How to grab free rewards
Step 1:
To claim the freebies and redeem BGMI free codes, you will need to first visit the game's official website - https://www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.
Step 2:
After that, you will need to enter your Character ID, Redemption Code from the mentioned list, and the Verification Code in the marked fields.
Step 3:
Tap on Redeem and it will ask you to verify all the details. Click on the OK button to confirm the BGMI redemption code and claim the rewards.
Step 4:
And it's done! The process of the BGMI Redemption code is successful. You will get your freebies soon! Keep playing, and keep winning!
Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71687918028909