BGMI Redeem Codes for June 28: Get in-game boost through airdrops!

BGMI Redeem Codes for June 28: Want to give your character a cosmetic makeover? Check out the BGMI redeem codes which unlock a bunch of exciting rewards for free!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 28 2023, 09:13 IST
BGMI
BGMI Redeem Codes for June 28 unlock a bunch of free rewards. (BGMI)
BGMI
BGMI Redeem Codes for June 28 unlock a bunch of free rewards.

BGMI Redeem Codes for June 28: If you're a Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) player, then you must know that your primary objective in the game is to engage in battle and outlast your opponents to become the lone winner. However, you can also earn additional rewards with airdrops which contain rare equipment and can give you an edge on the battlefield. One of the top pieces of equipment that you can get by airdrops is the MK14 assault rifle. With additional marksmen capabilities, this rifle is perfect for all types of combat, be it close-range or long-range.

BGMI Redeem Codes for June 28

Apart from airdrops, you can also earn cosmetic upgrades in the game through BGMI redeem codes. You can grab in-game items such as skins, weapon skins, costumes, and more, to give your character a cosmetic upgrade. Do note that these redeem codes are only valid for a limited time so you should grab them as soon as possible.

TQIZBZ76F- Motor Vehicle Skin

SD16Z66XHH- SCAR-L Gun Skin

BOBR3IBMT- Desert Ranger Set

GPHZDBTFZM24U- Gun Skin (UMP9)

KARZBZYTR- Skin (KAR98 Sniper)

SD14G84FCC- AKM Skin

GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin

RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin

BOBR3IBMT- Desert Ranger Set

GPHZDBTFZM24U- Gun Skin (UMP9)

KARZBZYTR- Skin (KAR98 Sniper)

S78FTU2XJ- New Skin (M16A4)

GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin

RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin

BGMI Redeem Codes for June 28: How to grab free rewards

Step 1:

To claim the freebies and redeem BGMI free codes, you will need to first visit the game's official website - https://www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.

Step 2:

After that, you will need to enter your Character ID, Redemption Code from the mentioned list, and the Verification Code in the marked fields.

Step 3:

Tap on Redeem and it will ask you to verify all the details. Click on the OK button to confirm the BGMI redemption code and claim the rewards.

Step 4:

And it's done! The process of the BGMI Redemption code is successful. You will get your freebies soon! Keep playing, and keep winning!

First Published Date: 28 Jun, 07:42 IST
