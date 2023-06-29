Home How To BGMI Redeem Codes for June 29: Increase your kill count with Sniper Rifles!

BGMI Redeem Codes for June 29: Increase your kill count with Sniper Rifles!

BGMI Redeem Codes for June 29: Long-range combat is one of the best ways to climb up the leaderboard in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Grab additional freebies to tweak your character through BGMI redeem codes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 29 2023, 07:11 IST
BGMI Redeem Codes for June 29: In Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the main objective is to defeat all the opponents and remain standing till the end to become the lone winner. You can do this with several strategies. BGMI players can either go all gung ho and rush into combat, although this requires you to have quick reflexes as you take on waves of opponents. On the other hand, you can take them off one by one discreetly from long distances using the Sniper Rifle. In the game, you can find several sniper rifles with different scopes, all of which can help you get a kill and climb the leaderboard.

With scope options such as Red Dot Sight, Holographic Sight, 2x Scope, and even an 8x Scope, there is no shortage of options when it comes to long-range combat. However, not everyone requires the scope with the highest magnification, so choose one according to your requirements.

BGMI Redeem codes for June 29

Redeem codes allow those gamers who do not want to purchase the in-game currency, ‘Unknown Cash' (UC), to buy items from the in-game store. BGMI offers redeem codes on a regular basis to its players to unlock exciting rewards and freebies such as weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and many more. Do note that these redeem codes are only valid for a limited time so you should grab them as soon as possible.

BOBR3IBMT- Desert Ranger Set

GPHZDBTFZM24U- Gun Skin (UMP9)

KARZBZYTR- Skin (KAR98 Sniper)

SD14G84FCC- AKM Skin

RNUZBZ9QQ- Outfit

TQIZBZ76F- Motor Vehicle Skin

SD16Z66XHH- SCAR-L Gun Skin

S78FTU2XJ- New Skin (M16A4)

LEVKIN1QPCZ- Racer Set (Gold)

ZADROT5QLHP- Stealth Brigade Set

TIFZBHZK4A- Legendary Outfit

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.

First Published Date: 29 Jun, 07:10 IST
