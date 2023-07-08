BGMI Redeem Codes for June 8: Chance to win cool vehicle skins today; Know how to
BGMI Redeem Codes for July 8: Want to get a gameplay boost? Check out the latest set of redeem codes for BGMI and unlock a bunch of exciting rewards! Here’s how.
BGMI Redeem Codes for July 8: After the ban of PUBG Mobile in India, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) took over the vacated space and secured one of the top spots among the various battle royale titles. Although it was banned as well for well over 10 months, the government of India has made a decision to allow the game back in the country, albeit with some changes. Like other battle royale games such as Garena Free Fire, the developers of BGMI also release redeem codes on a regular basis, as per reports, which players can use to unlock exciting rewards and freebies such as weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and many more.
BGMI redeem codes feature allows players to access certain in-game items by using different codes for free. Gamers do not have to pay anything for these items.
Advantages of BGMI redeem codes
Redeem codes allow those gamers who do not want to purchase the in-game currency, ‘Unknown Cash' (UC), to buy items from the in-game store. BGMI redeemable codes are applicable on a variety of items from a simple congratulatory chicken to gun and parachute skins. Here's how you can redeem codes in Battlegrounds Mobile India to purchase in-game items.
BGMI Redeem codes for June 14
- TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin
- 5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes
- GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin
- KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit
- JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan
- UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks
- TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit
- RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin
- PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin
- R89FPLM9S – Companion
- BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
- 5FG10D33 – Outfit for Free
- TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle
- BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set
- SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun
- RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin
How to get BGMI to redeem codes to buy in-game items
Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID
Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided
Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.
Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.
