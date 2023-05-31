BGMI Redeem Codes: Know how to redeem Battlegrounds Mobile India codes for free

After a nearly 10-month absence, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), one of the most popular battle royale games is back in India, and this time around, the game developers are keen on adding new features to attract more and more players. However, there is a catch. The ban on the game is being lifted temporarily for three months during which it would be under the watchful eyes of the regulators. After this period, if the game is found to not violate any guidelines, it will be allowed to return permanently. Moreover, BGMI 2.5 update was also released which brought some new changes and features to the game including a new map and voice packs featuring popular BGMI streamers Mortal and Thug.

BGMI Redeem Codes

Like Garena Free Fire, the developers of BGMI also release redeem codes on a regular basis, which players can use to unlock exciting rewards and freebies such as weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and many more. Fans have been waiting for BGMI redeem codes for a long time now. BGMI redeem codes feature allows players to access certain in-game items by using different codes for free. Gamers do not have to pay anything for these items.

Redeem codes allow those gamers who do not want to purchase the in-game currency, ‘Unknown Cash' (UC), to buy items from the in-game store. BGMI redeemable codes are applicable on a variety of items from a simple congratulatory chicken to gun and parachute skins. Here's how you can redeem codes in Battlegrounds Mobile India to purchase in-game items.

How to get BGMI to redeem codes to buy in-game items

Step 1:

Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2:

Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.

Step 3:

Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4:

Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.